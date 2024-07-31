'Cannot Believe This Is Real'! Trump Campaign Nukes Harris' Border BS in Brutal Fashion

The campaign of Kamala Harris has a daunting challenge in front of them, which is to try and convince as many people as possible that everything you've seen, heard and experienced over the last few years either never happened or is somehow the fault of Donald Trump and the Republicans.

Advertisement

One of those issues is the southern border, the same one to which Joe Biden urged people to illegally "surge" if he were to end up in the White House. Well, Biden and Harris ended up in charge, and you know what happened next.

The Harris campaign, however, is trying to re-write history yet again:

NEW AD: On the border, the choice is simple.



Kamala Harris is fighting to fix our broken immigration system. Donald Trump is trying to stop her. pic.twitter.com/t200w8iAYv — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 30, 2024

Just... wow.

I cannot believe this is real. I’ve seen lies in politics, but this is a whole new level. https://t.co/5dsN9kssGb — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) July 30, 2024

And we haven't seen anything yet.

In response to that kind of incredible dishonesty, the Trump team has a more realistic take on what's happened these last nearly four years under Biden and Harris (along with whoever's actually been running the show):

Trump responds to the Harris campaign's border BS. pic.twitter.com/udIJVDfjXv — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) July 31, 2024

Now that's more like it.