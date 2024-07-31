Bananas! New Video of Trump Would Be Assassin Stuns Viewers (WATCH)
Second Assassination Attempt: Leaked Secret Service Documents!
'America's Wine Mom': Michael Malice NAILS Kamala With Hilarious Description to Joe Rogan
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer STRAIGHT UP LIES About COVID and School Closures
The Father of Trump's Attempted Assassin Gives a VERY Odd First Statement
Best Economy Ever, Jack! Day After Biden Said He 'Cured' Economy, Jobs Numbers...
Escalation in the Middle East? Several Airlines Canceling Flights to Israel Amid 'Fear...
That Thing That's Not Happening Happened AGAIN: AL Democrat Arrested on FELONY VOTER...
MYOB! The Actually Weird Left is Obsessed with the Lunch Habits of Barron...
Cowardly Nevada Democrats Despicably Mock Hero Veteran and Senate Candidate Sam Brown
Don't Look Now, But Republicans Are Pouncing on Kamala Harris' 'Policy Pivots'
Grifter and Hamas Sympathizer Shaun King (Talcum X) Praises the Terrorist Israel Obliterat...
Half of Young Leftist Women Have a Diagnosed Mental Illness is the Least...
Video of People Leaving Kamala Harris' Rally DURING the Speech Indicates Many Weren't...

'Cannot Believe This Is Real'! Trump Campaign Nukes Harris' Border BS in Brutal Fashion

Doug P.  |  3:15 PM on July 31, 2024
Twitchy

The campaign of Kamala Harris has a daunting challenge in front of them, which is to try and convince as many people as possible that everything you've seen, heard and experienced over the last few years either never happened or is somehow the fault of Donald Trump and the Republicans. 

Advertisement

One of those issues is the southern border, the same one to which Joe Biden urged people to illegally "surge" if he were to end up in the White House. Well, Biden and Harris ended up in charge, and you know what happened next.

The Harris campaign, however, is trying to re-write history yet again: 

Just... wow.

And we haven't seen anything yet.

Recommended

'America's Wine Mom': Michael Malice NAILS Kamala With Hilarious Description to Joe Rogan
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

In response to that kind of incredible dishonesty, the Trump team has a more realistic take on what's happened these last nearly four years under Biden and Harris (along with whoever's actually been running the show): 

Now that's more like it.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'America's Wine Mom': Michael Malice NAILS Kamala With Hilarious Description to Joe Rogan
Grateful Calvin
Bananas! New Video of Trump Would Be Assassin Stuns Viewers (WATCH)
justmindy
The Father of Trump's Attempted Assassin Gives a VERY Odd First Statement
justmindy
WATCH: Gov. Whitmer STRAIGHT UP LIES About COVID and School Closures
Amy Curtis
That Thing That's Not Happening Happened AGAIN: AL Democrat Arrested on FELONY VOTER FRAUD Charges
Amy Curtis
Half of Young Leftist Women Have a Diagnosed Mental Illness is the Least Surprising Revelation Today
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'America's Wine Mom': Michael Malice NAILS Kamala With Hilarious Description to Joe Rogan Grateful Calvin
Advertisement