Ag Secretary Gives Up the Game About What the Left's Climate Schemes Are REALLY About

Doug P.  |  5:15 PM on July 31, 2024
Twitchy

We hear the term "climate emergency" or some variation thereof almost every day, and often those warnings come from people who have a Godzilla-sized carbon footprint looking for ways to control others and reel in more power and money while making lives of ordinary Americans get more difficult. 

Today at the White House briefing, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack made it clear that the Left uses weather-related disasters and problems to push a socialist agenda, but that might come as a surprise. However, to hear him admit that out loud was helpful: 

As Rahm Emanuel once said, "never let a crisis go to waste," even if you have to invent a "crisis" to not let go to waste. 

None of the Left's "climate change emergency" freakout has anything to do with keeping global temperatures from rising one degree or whatever today's talking point is. 

Biden and Harris certainly got off to a good start when it comes to the "destroy the current economy" part.

In the words of Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz this week, "one person's socialism is another person's neighborliness":

George Orwell's novels need to now be put in the non-fiction section in libraries.

