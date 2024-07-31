Ag Secretary Gives Up the Game About What the Left's Climate Schemes Are REALLY About

We hear the term "climate emergency" or some variation thereof almost every day, and often those warnings come from people who have a Godzilla-sized carbon footprint looking for ways to control others and reel in more power and money while making lives of ordinary Americans get more difficult.

Today at the White House briefing, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack made it clear that the Left uses weather-related disasters and problems to push a socialist agenda, but that might come as a surprise. However, to hear him admit that out loud was helpful:

👀‼️Aaaaaaand there you have it:



“It’s not just about dealing with the climate issue. It’s about creating a whole new American economy.” 🤡😬 pic.twitter.com/HeM1vDuBgp — Meara (@MillennialOther) July 31, 2024

As Rahm Emanuel once said, "never let a crisis go to waste," even if you have to invent a "crisis" to not let go to waste.

Great find from today's WH briefing by @MillennialOther.



Agriculture Seceretary Tom Vilsack on natural disasters presenting opportunities to impose new policies: "[F]rankly, it isn't just about dealing with the climate issue. It's about creating a whole new American economy that… https://t.co/co5115LdUZ pic.twitter.com/8sYl51jNxV — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 31, 2024

None of the Left's "climate change emergency" freakout has anything to do with keeping global temperatures from rising one degree or whatever today's talking point is.

Gotta destroy the current economy to create "a whole new economy." — Ben (@AndStrats) July 31, 2024

Biden and Harris certainly got off to a good start when it comes to the "destroy the current economy" part.

Central planning may have failed in the past, but now that these people are here surely it will work. — DaveHenderson1617 (@NotDHenderson) July 31, 2024

In the words of Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz this week, "one person's socialism is another person's neighborliness":

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tells Harris supporters: "One person's socialism is another person's neighborliness."



That's a fairy tale. The history of socialism is a history of mass slaughter, oppression, poverty, dictatorship, starvation, censorship, and brutality. pic.twitter.com/R1b1SlRqIp — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) July 30, 2024

George Orwell's novels need to now be put in the non-fiction section in libraries.