Sen. Ron Johnson Assures Dan Bongino He'll Address This at the Upcoming Secret Service Hearing

Recent congressional testimony from FBI Director Christopher Wray and former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle raised more questions than they answered. The acting Secret Service director will be grilled by a Senate committee next week, and Dan Bongino has an update that needs to be addressed:

IMPORTANT 🚨

The Secret Service scandal is about to get A LOT worse.



Apparently, Secret Service counter-sniper assets were routinely denied to the USSS Donald Trump Detail if the locations weren’t within “driving distance” of Washington DC. This is a shocking piece of… — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 27, 2024

The full post from Bongino if it doesn't all appear above:

The Secret Service scandal is about to get A LOT worse. Apparently, Secret Service counter-sniper assets were routinely denied to the USSS Donald Trump Detail if the locations weren’t within “driving distance” of Washington DC. This is a shocking piece of information that Acting-Director Ron Rowe should immediately have to answer for. A trusted whistleblower sent this shocking piece of information during my show on Rumble yesterday. You can watch the show here if you’d like to.

That caught the attention of Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who said he'd be demanding answers about that next week:

Rest assured, Acting Director Rowe will have to answer this and many other questions at next Tuesday’s Senate hearing. https://t.co/7ZmCGz7GrJ — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) July 27, 2024

Thank you for staying on top of this. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 27, 2024

We need answers sooner rather than later, and there seems to be plenty of heel-dragging going on among those who were and are in charge on that day two weeks ago in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Watching former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle's testimony the other day certainly didn't pump anybody full of confidence.