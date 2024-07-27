Radicals Hire Radicals: Harris Campaign Graphic Designer Has History of Calling for Politi...
Those Drag Queens at the Opening Ceremonies Weren’t Disciples but Olympic Gods
Bad News for Cackling Kamala ... Voters Blame Her for Hiding Biden's Failing...
Rearranging Deck Chairs on the Titanic: Amid Inflation Criticisms, Harris 'Freshens Up' Ec...
AP Beclowns Itself Claiming Hezbollah 'Exchanged' Fire With Israel After Rocket Attack on...
Hezbollah Brags About (Then Denies Responsibility For) Deadly Rockets That Hit Israeli Soc...
OUCH: CNN Interviewed MI Auto Worker and Let's Just Say This WON'T End...
Economist Says Kamala's Word Salad Is Really 'Obscurantist Theorising' She Learned From He...
Enraging Thread of Anti-Semitism Allegedly Ignored by Temple University Administrators Ang...
It's BACK! Logan Act Twitter Has Returned and It's as Hilarious as Ever
Biden Defense Department to Strip Medals of Honor of 20 U.S. Soldiers From...
LOL! The Kamala Campaign is Dumping Money in Florida Convinced She REALLY Has...
Kamala Harris -- Who Ran on Fracking Ban in 2020 -- Now Says...
Remember the 'Performance Enhancer' @JoeBiden Pitched Before the Debate? Let's Follow the...

Ex WH Photographer Jumped on the 'Trump Didn't Get Shot' Bandwagon and It Did NOT Go Well After That

Doug P.  |  4:45 PM on July 27, 2024
Twitchy

After FBI Director Christopher Wray's congressional testimony this week threw some crumbs to the "Trump didn't get shot" conspiracy crowd, the bureau put out a statement saying that, yes, the former president and current presidential candidate did get struck by a bullet:

Advertisement

“What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle,” the agency said in a statement. 

The one-sentence statement from the FBI marked the most definitive law enforcement account of Trump’s injuries and followed ambiguous comments earlier in the week from Director Christopher Wray that appeared to cast doubt on whether Trump had actually been hit by a bullet. 

Former White House photographer Pete Souza, who most recently had that job when Barack Obama was in office, was spotted helping spread the "Trump didn't shot" stuff: 

As you can see, the Souza post and entire account is no longer available for some reason.

Recommended

Those Drag Queens at the Opening Ceremonies Weren’t Disciples but Olympic Gods
Brett T.
Advertisement

The Left just can't take a break from not being unhinged for one second when it comes to putting their TDS about the guy who was almost assassinated on full display.

Souza's not new to this kind of thing. One recent example was seen when he helped the Biden administration and Democrats spread the "border patrol agents whipped migrants" lie. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Those Drag Queens at the Opening Ceremonies Weren’t Disciples but Olympic Gods
Brett T.
It's BACK! Logan Act Twitter Has Returned and It's as Hilarious as Ever
justmindy
OUCH: CNN Interviewed MI Auto Worker and Let's Just Say This WON'T End Up in a Harris Campaign Ad
Doug P.
Economist Says Kamala's Word Salad Is Really 'Obscurantist Theorising' She Learned From Her Marxist Dad
Amy Curtis
Radicals Hire Radicals: Harris Campaign Graphic Designer Has History of Calling for Political Violence
Amy Curtis
AP Beclowns Itself Claiming Hezbollah 'Exchanged' Fire With Israel After Rocket Attack on Soccer Field
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Those Drag Queens at the Opening Ceremonies Weren’t Disciples but Olympic Gods Brett T.
Advertisement