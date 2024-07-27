Ex WH Photographer Jumped on the 'Trump Didn't Get Shot' Bandwagon and It Did NOT Go Well After That

After FBI Director Christopher Wray's congressional testimony this week threw some crumbs to the "Trump didn't get shot" conspiracy crowd, the bureau put out a statement saying that, yes, the former president and current presidential candidate did get struck by a bullet:

Advertisement

“What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle,” the agency said in a statement. The one-sentence statement from the FBI marked the most definitive law enforcement account of Trump’s injuries and followed ambiguous comments earlier in the week from Director Christopher Wray that appeared to cast doubt on whether Trump had actually been hit by a bullet.

Former White House photographer Pete Souza, who most recently had that job when Barack Obama was in office, was spotted helping spread the "Trump didn't shot" stuff:

Obama’s top photographer is fueling Blue Anon fever dreams by pushing this trash.



It’s despicable and he knows exactly what he’s doing by spreading this kind of disinformation.



🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/YZPMd4OsSk — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 27, 2024

As you can see, the Souza post and entire account is no longer available for some reason.

BREAKING: Obama’s old photographer just nuked his X account after pushing this unhinged Trump assassination conspiracy theory. https://t.co/RetBChPpbI pic.twitter.com/GHnaklPXH5 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 27, 2024

Left wing conspiracy theorist @petesouza insinuates that Trump never got shot, faces backlash and apparently closes his account. Wow. pic.twitter.com/PnlCk8IW4W — Shrapnel Control Now! (@unashamedusa) July 27, 2024

The Left just can't take a break from not being unhinged for one second when it comes to putting their TDS about the guy who was almost assassinated on full display.

FBI Statement out yesterday — attributable to the agency and not a specific person:

“What struck former President Trump in the ear was a bullet, whether whole or fragmented into smaller pieces, fired from the deceased subject’s rifle.”



You are a terrible person and ears heal. — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) July 27, 2024

Souza's not new to this kind of thing. One recent example was seen when he helped the Biden administration and Democrats spread the "border patrol agents whipped migrants" lie.