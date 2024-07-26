Here's Another VP Kamala Harris Flashback Dems and Media Will Attempt to Erase From History

The Harris campaign, Democrats and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) are already trying to erase the past when it comes to the VP's time as Biden's "border czar," and a three-year-old clip of the Dems' likely presidential nominee is making the rounds that those same people will want to make disappear.

During a CNN interview in 2021, Harris was trying to drive home the point that she was co-presidenting with Biden, especially when it came to the horrendous, tragic, inept and disgraceful withdrawal from Afghanistan. Watch:

🚨FLASHBACK🚨



In April 2021, Kamala Harris bragged about being the last person in the room when Joe Biden made the catastrophic decision to withdrawal from Afghanistan which she fully supported.



QUESTION: "Do you feel comfortable?"



HARRIS: "I do." pic.twitter.com/Ob5WF9hdzF — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) July 24, 2024

Who in the world could have felt "comfortable" after what the world saw unfold in Afghanistan? Harris, that's who.

🚨Kamala Harris was behind the botched Afghanistan withdrawal that resulted in 13 dead American service members



Bash: “Joe Biden just made a really big decision—Afghanistan—were you the last person in the room?”



Kamala: “Yes.”



Bash: “And you feel comfortable?”



Kamala: “I do.” pic.twitter.com/qlTAt2wjTN — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 26, 2024

Can a reporter please ask Harris the same question today and see if she gives a similar answer?

The Afghanistan withdrawal was one of the worst failures of executive leadership in years. https://t.co/bBKS214AD9 — Todd Pruitt (@TPruitt67) July 26, 2024

It was at least nice of Harris to take partial ownership of it at the time because her campaign, with the media's help, will certainly be trying to re-write history when it comes to the botched withdrawal that nobody was ever held accountable for. They're going to try and dump this one down the memory hole as well.

Remember the pictures of human beings hanging off the departing planes…. https://t.co/IbUp9NeV6C — ezra9 (@MosdMos) July 26, 2024

Cackling Harris was behind the botched Afghanistan withdrawal where 13 American heroes were killed and several badly injured. https://t.co/vn7OPbd4QB — Samantha Tango🕊 (@LStargazer54) July 26, 2024

The last 3-1/2 years have been full of bad decisions and Harris has been a part of all of them https://t.co/MAPmPAa8Gx — thegringamex (@thegringamex) July 26, 2024

The Biden-Harris administration has been a disaster both in the U.S. and around the world.