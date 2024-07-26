Here's Another VP Kamala Harris Flashback Dems and Media Will Attempt to Erase From History

Liz Cheney Sucks ... In Other News, Water Is Still Wet (ActBlue, Liz?...
Doug P.  |  11:10 AM on July 26, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Harris campaign, Democrats and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) are already trying to erase the past when it comes to the VP's time as Biden's "border czar," and a three-year-old clip of the Dems' likely presidential nominee is making the rounds that those same people will want to make disappear.

During a CNN interview in 2021, Harris was trying to drive home the point that she was co-presidenting with Biden, especially when it came to the horrendous, tragic, inept and disgraceful withdrawal from Afghanistan. Watch:

Who in the world could have felt "comfortable" after what the world saw unfold in Afghanistan? Harris, that's who.

Can a reporter please ask Harris the same question today and see if she gives a similar answer?

It was at least nice of Harris to take partial ownership of it at the time because her campaign, with the media's help, will certainly be trying to re-write history when it comes to the botched withdrawal that nobody was ever held accountable for. They're going to try and dump this one down the memory hole as well.

The Biden-Harris administration has been a disaster both in the U.S. and around the world.

