Karine Jean-Pierre Does NOT Want to Say Why Biden Dropped Out of the Race

President Biden will not be seeking reelection and for some reason the White House really doesn't want people to know the reason.
No one at the White House is answering WHY Biden decided to drop out.— Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) July 25, 2024
Not Biden. Not the Press Secretary. No one.
Today's WH briefing brought with it many questions for Biden's chief assistant liar Karine Jean-Pierre, who repeatedly dodged the questions:
REPORTER: Biden STILL hasn’t said WHY he exited the race?— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2024
KJP: "I think that the president actually answered this question.
REPORTER: "He did? —"
KJP: The president has been very clear!
REPORTER: "If it was clear I wouldn't be asking the question." pic.twitter.com/rMHiZN32g6
They've been as "clear" as mud.
KJP is AGAIN pressed on why, exactly, Biden decided to exit the race:— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2024
"He left a lot of it for us to read between the lines. He did NOT make clear why he's leaving the race, even in the excerpts you brought up." pic.twitter.com/6zpHgL9dMm
Biden's leaving the race because the Dems' internal numbers show that he'd lose, possibly in a landslide, and take down many other Democrats on the ballot with him. The debate performance finalized the Dem decision to do the political equivalent of taking away grandpa's car keys.
REPORTER: "Before he made the decision, [Biden] said that there were three things that could sway him: the Lord Almighty, a medical condition, and if his team showed him he could not win. So was it because of the polling?"— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2024
KJP: "I can tell you it was not a medical decision." pic.twitter.com/TntTLS3uSu
Well, that would leave us with "the Lord Almighty," but then again KJP always lies so it still could be a medical condition or some other factor such as having been "strongly convinced" in some way.
REPORTER: Are we going to hear from the president more on his decision? We don't feel that we have gotten the clarity we keep asking for.— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2024
KJP: Maybe, maybe not. pic.twitter.com/aCFM739GqD
Yep, the Biden White House has really delivered on that "transparency" promise!
