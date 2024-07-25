Barbra Streisand's Lavish Praise for Biden's Act of Selfless Patriotism Hits Some Snags
BUSTED: The Free Beacon Exposes How Radical Kamala Harris' (Now Deleted) 2020 Criminal...
Dan Crenshaw and Others Raise the American Flag BACK Over Union Station but...
Trump Declares Victory Over Disgraced Biden, Will Jail Hamas Radicals!
Well Well Well, What Do We Have HERE? Dems Received Talking Points About...
Wellness Farms? Here's RFK Jr.'s Plan to Help People With Depression and ADHD
'KNOCK KNOCK'! We Could Watch Elon Musk OWN Rashida Tlaib and Antisemitic Dems...
Then Why Lie About 'Border Czar'? Biden Says Defense of Democracy More Important...
Media's 'Border Czar' Reporting Before Biden Dropped Out vs. the Spin After Is...
WOOF! Jennifer Rubin FAWNING All Over Biden's Speech About Dropping Out Is As...
Biden Confirms it's 'Joever' and He Still Is Not a Good Person or...
Democrats Use Venn Diagram to Promote Kamala Harris and OMG the Memes, SOOO...
HA! Mark Hamill Brutally EDUCATED About How Absolutely RACIST His Post Praising Kamala...
And BOOM! Ben Shapiro Nukes Kamala Harris and Her Half-As*ed Statement on Pro-Hamas...

Karine Jean-Pierre Does NOT Want to Say Why Biden Dropped Out of the Race

Doug P.  |  4:15 PM on July 25, 2024
Screen shot

President Biden will not be seeking reelection and for some reason the White House really doesn't want people to know the reason. 

Advertisement

Today's WH briefing brought with it many questions for Biden's chief assistant liar Karine Jean-Pierre, who repeatedly dodged the questions: 

They've been as "clear" as mud.

Biden's leaving the race because the Dems' internal numbers show that he'd lose, possibly in a landslide, and take down many other Democrats on the ballot with him. The debate performance finalized the Dem decision to do the political equivalent of taking away grandpa's car keys.

Recommended

Well Well Well, What Do We Have HERE? Dems Received Talking Points About Border Czar Kamala Harris (Pic)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Well, that would leave us with "the Lord Almighty," but then again KJP always lies so it still could be a medical condition or some other factor such as having been "strongly convinced" in some way.

Yep, the Biden White House has really delivered on that "transparency" promise!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Well Well Well, What Do We Have HERE? Dems Received Talking Points About Border Czar Kamala Harris (Pic)
Amy Curtis
'KNOCK KNOCK'! We Could Watch Elon Musk OWN Rashida Tlaib and Antisemitic Dems All Day EVERY Day
Sam J.
BUSTED: The Free Beacon Exposes How Radical Kamala Harris' (Now Deleted) 2020 Criminal Justice Plan Was
Amy Curtis
He's the GOAT: James Woods Mocks Kamala's Palace Coup As Only He Can (Then Goes on a Meme Tear)
Grateful Calvin
Democrats Use Venn Diagram to Promote Kamala Harris and OMG the Memes, SOOO Many Hilarious MEMES
Sam J.
And BOOM! Ben Shapiro Nukes Kamala Harris and Her Half-As*ed Statement on Pro-Hamas Protests in D.C.
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Well Well Well, What Do We Have HERE? Dems Received Talking Points About Border Czar Kamala Harris (Pic) Amy Curtis
Advertisement