Karine Jean-Pierre Does NOT Want to Say Why Biden Dropped Out of the Race

President Biden will not be seeking reelection and for some reason the White House really doesn't want people to know the reason.

No one at the White House is answering WHY Biden decided to drop out.



Not Biden. Not the Press Secretary. No one. — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) July 25, 2024

Advertisement

Today's WH briefing brought with it many questions for Biden's chief assistant liar Karine Jean-Pierre, who repeatedly dodged the questions:

REPORTER: Biden STILL hasn’t said WHY he exited the race?



KJP: "I think that the president actually answered this question.



REPORTER: "He did? —"



KJP: The president has been very clear!



REPORTER: "If it was clear I wouldn't be asking the question." pic.twitter.com/rMHiZN32g6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2024

They've been as "clear" as mud.

KJP is AGAIN pressed on why, exactly, Biden decided to exit the race:



"He left a lot of it for us to read between the lines. He did NOT make clear why he's leaving the race, even in the excerpts you brought up." pic.twitter.com/6zpHgL9dMm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2024

Biden's leaving the race because the Dems' internal numbers show that he'd lose, possibly in a landslide, and take down many other Democrats on the ballot with him. The debate performance finalized the Dem decision to do the political equivalent of taking away grandpa's car keys.

REPORTER: "Before he made the decision, [Biden] said that there were three things that could sway him: the Lord Almighty, a medical condition, and if his team showed him he could not win. So was it because of the polling?"



KJP: "I can tell you it was not a medical decision." pic.twitter.com/TntTLS3uSu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2024

Well, that would leave us with "the Lord Almighty," but then again KJP always lies so it still could be a medical condition or some other factor such as having been "strongly convinced" in some way.

REPORTER: Are we going to hear from the president more on his decision? We don't feel that we have gotten the clarity we keep asking for.



KJP: Maybe, maybe not. pic.twitter.com/aCFM739GqD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 25, 2024

Yep, the Biden White House has really delivered on that "transparency" promise!