Brit Hume and Others Obliterate Dems' BS Spin About Biden's Selfless Act

Last night President Biden delivered a farewell address of sorts from the Oval Office, and that speech was the culmination of efforts on the Left to convince him to step aside because he has no chance of winning the November election:

President Joe Biden’s reelection bid appeared to be nearing the point of collapse on Thursday, amid a cascade of warnings from the Democratic Party’s top leaders that they have lost confidence in his candidacy. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi each told Biden in separate meetings over the last week that he should reconsider his reelection run or risk losing and dragging the rest of the party down with him. Schumer was “pretty harsh” in his conversation with Biden, said one senior Hill Democrat briefed on the discussion.

Now Democrats, including whoever runs the @JoeBiden account, are praising Biden for his "selfless act" and doing the right thing for the country:

Nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy.



And that includes personal ambition.



So I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation.



That is the best way to unite our nation. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 25, 2024

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod was among Democrats lauding Biden for putting the "interests of the country" first:

>> @DavidAxelrod: "He's done an unnatural thing – very rare in the annals of history – he stepped away from power and he did it in the interests of the country." pic.twitter.com/vjd6lJ7k0d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 25, 2024

The "interests of the country" were actually the "interests of the Democratic Party," and Brit Hume noted the irony of all this:

He was pushed out and Axelrod was one of the ones doing the pushing. https://t.co/p3yEp3TOuL — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 25, 2024

Here's another way to look at what the Democrats did which they're now praising Biden for:

Joe Biden had the car keys taken away from him and these guys are spinning it as some selfless act. https://t.co/RKL8n73eT4 — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) July 25, 2024

Biden had no choice other than refuse to step aside and face whatever retribution his party threw at him.

No, he didn't "step" away. George Washington stepped away. Biden was pushed away. There is an enormous difference. And the thing is: We all just saw this happen. We read the pieces. We learned about Nancy Pelosi's role. Who are they kidding? https://t.co/nOxnWXUdRS — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) July 25, 2024

Joe Biden didn’t ’pass the torch’ to Kamala Harris as he so disingenuously claimed in his sad, uninspiring address tonight. He had his presidency & career torched by Democrat arsonists Obama, Pelosi, Schumer, Clooney etc. pic.twitter.com/b2KjG3WnW5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 25, 2024

Democrat spin that Biden “selflessly” stepped down from running is hilarious. Pelosi and Schumer had to pull the dementia patient kicking and screaming from the campaign trail, after 4 weeks of begging and bullying him



But sure, Biden’s the second coming of George Washington now — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 25, 2024

The Dem spin about why Biden dropped out is pathetic and laughable.