Brit Hume and Others Obliterate Dems' BS Spin About Biden's Selfless Act

Doug P.  |  1:25 PM on July 25, 2024
Twitchy

Last night President Biden delivered a farewell address of sorts from the Oval Office, and that speech was the culmination of efforts on the Left to convince him to step aside because he has no chance of winning the November election:

President Joe Biden’s reelection bid appeared to be nearing the point of collapse on Thursday, amid a cascade of warnings from the Democratic Party’s top leaders that they have lost confidence in his candidacy.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi each told Biden in separate meetings over the last week that he should reconsider his reelection run or risk losing and dragging the rest of the party down with him. Schumer was “pretty harsh” in his conversation with Biden, said one senior Hill Democrat briefed on the discussion.

Now Democrats, including whoever runs the @JoeBiden account, are praising Biden for his "selfless act" and doing the right thing for the country: 

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod was among Democrats lauding Biden for putting the "interests of the country" first:

The "interests of the country" were actually the "interests of the Democratic Party," and Brit Hume noted the irony of all this: 

Here's another way to look at what the Democrats did which they're now praising Biden for: 

Biden had no choice other than refuse to step aside and face whatever retribution his party threw at him.

The Dem spin about why Biden dropped out is pathetic and laughable.

