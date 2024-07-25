Barbra Streisand's Lavish Praise for Biden's Act of Selfless Patriotism Hits Some Snags

This Is Fine: 39% of American Adults Are Worried About Income Meeting Expenses
Doug P.  |  5:45 PM on July 25, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

There's been much debate over why President Biden ended his reelection effort, but the bottom line is that the Democrats knew he was on the way to losing badly in November and would take the House and Senate down with him.

However, there are still many who think Biden was the best president ever and it really helped if you had a couple hundred million dollars when he took office to soften the "Bidenomics" blow.

Case-in-point, singer/actress Barbra Streisand, who has proclaimed the political equivalent of having your family take away your car keys to be the ultimate act of patriotism: 

If Biden is a great president who is still fully capable of doing the job, why is he patriotic for dropping out? Something doesn't add up there.

"Democracy" is one of the most grossly abused and misused words in the last several years.

Maybe Barbra's lobbying to someday be KJP's replacement.

Yet another comment has come out of the wealthy entertainment industry bubble that has people asking...

Great question!

It's the exact opposite of "saving democracy," but Babs won't get that.

Biden also dropped out of previous presidential races.

Liar AND a plagiarist.

