Barbra Streisand's Lavish Praise for Biden's Act of Selfless Patriotism Hits Some Snags

There's been much debate over why President Biden ended his reelection effort, but the bottom line is that the Democrats knew he was on the way to losing badly in November and would take the House and Senate down with him.

However, there are still many who think Biden was the best president ever and it really helped if you had a couple hundred million dollars when he took office to soften the "Bidenomics" blow.

Case-in-point, singer/actress Barbra Streisand, who has proclaimed the political equivalent of having your family take away your car keys to be the ultimate act of patriotism:

Joe Biden will go down in history as a President who saved our democracy, rebuilt our nation’s failing infrastructure, ushered in a clean energy future and brought back manufacturing jobs to our nation. His speech last night was the action of a true patriot. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 25, 2024

If Biden is a great president who is still fully capable of doing the job, why is he patriotic for dropping out? Something doesn't add up there.

How did he “save our democracy”? These nonsense claims should come with an explanation. https://t.co/rVr3rStGTE — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) July 25, 2024

"Democracy" is one of the most grossly abused and misused words in the last several years.

Barbra Streisand will go down in history as the doorknob who told six lies in a single tweet. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 25, 2024

Maybe Barbra's lobbying to someday be KJP's replacement.

He’s gonna go down in history, alright. Just not in the way you think. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) July 25, 2024

Yet another comment has come out of the wealthy entertainment industry bubble that has people asking...

Do we live in the same damn country??? — Caveman (@CatchingCorners) July 25, 2024

Great question!

Democrat elites kicked him out for being too old and replaced him with a woman nobody voted for.



How exactly is that saving democracy? https://t.co/1tz0arAgAh — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 25, 2024

It's the exact opposite of "saving democracy," but Babs won't get that.

Biden also dropped out of previous presidential races.

Biden dropped out of two previous presidential races because the media called him out on being a liar and I know you’re old enough to remember. How much do you get paid to lie? — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) July 25, 2024

Liar AND a plagiarist.