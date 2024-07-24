Lefties Angry VP Harris Is Being Called a 'DEI Hire' Can Take It Up With Biden (WH Transcript FTW!)

Here's NBC News' Chuck Todd Saying Kamala Harris Was Put in Charge of...
Doug P.  |  6:40 PM on July 24, 2024

The anger on the Left over those who might refer to Kamala Harris as a "DEI hire" has grown ever since President Biden's statement on not seeking reelection came out and the VP became the presumptive Democrat nominee moving forward. 

However, the Left using "DEI hire" as a pejorative kind of hits a snag when looking back at what Biden and others have said. 

Wait, what was that again?

This is what we thought Joe said:

Together, we make history, not erase it.

To me, the values of diversity, equality, inclusion are literally — and this is not kidding — the core strengths of America. That’s why I’m proud to have the most diverse administration in history that taps into the full talents of our country. And it starts at the top with the Vice President.

How come Dems like Biden can say it out loud but not everybody else?

Lefties say it but you can't, apparently. Progs get angry when you even agree with them!

