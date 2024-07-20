WATCH: ‘Man’ Who Let Joe Biden Creep on His Daughter Goes the Full...
Sen. Josh Hawley Found Out What It Took to Draw Attention From Authorities at Site of Trump Shooting

Doug P.  |  8:55 AM on July 20, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It's been one week since a gunman tried to assassinate Donald Trump during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, an attack that also claimed the life of a man attending the rally and injured others. Seven days later there are still more questions than answers, and details like this keep trickling in.

Here's the latest from Matt Vespa over at Townhall:

It keeps getting worse: Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, reportedly flew a drone over the rally area shortly before he executed his attack. Crooks scaled a rooftop unmolested, despite scores of attendees watching him army crawl on the roof, which was left unprotected by the Secret Service, as he lined up to take shots at Trump.

The roof was less than 200 yards from the stage. Donald Trump Jr. responded to this update tweeting, "Just to underscore how crazy this all is, I was once prevented flying my own drone off of the beach at Mar-a-Lago by USSS because my father was inside the house"

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is trying to get the answers Americans, and especially the victims, deserve:

Hawley also visited the site of the shooting in Pennsylvania, and somebody didn't want him there:

WATCH: 'Man' Who Let Joe Biden Creep on His Daughter Goes the Full Baghdad Bob on Biden Drop-Out Rumors
Aaron Walker
Gee, the security was tightened up just a little too late. 

"Somebody needs to resign for this."

Is anybody ever held accountable in the Biden administration. 

Every day reports about the security lapses that day get more troubling.

