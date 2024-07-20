Sen. Josh Hawley Found Out What It Took to Draw Attention From Authorities at Site of Trump Shooting

It's been one week since a gunman tried to assassinate Donald Trump during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, an attack that also claimed the life of a man attending the rally and injured others. Seven days later there are still more questions than answers, and details like this keep trickling in.

Advertisement

Here's the latest from Matt Vespa over at Townhall:

It keeps getting worse: Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, reportedly flew a drone over the rally area shortly before he executed his attack. Crooks scaled a rooftop unmolested, despite scores of attendees watching him army crawl on the roof, which was left unprotected by the Secret Service, as he lined up to take shots at Trump. The roof was less than 200 yards from the stage. Donald Trump Jr. responded to this update tweeting, "Just to underscore how crazy this all is, I was once prevented flying my own drone off of the beach at Mar-a-Lago by USSS because my father was inside the house"

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley is trying to get the answers Americans, and especially the victims, deserve:

The FBI and Secret Service want to hold backroom briefings about the assassination attempt against President Trump.



No more sweeping the facts under the rug—we need PUBLIC hearings & PUBLIC testimony. Under oath. pic.twitter.com/7qAB0cmMad — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 18, 2024

🚨🚨 Whistleblowers tell me that MOST of Trump’s security detail working the event last Saturday were not even Secret Service. DHS assigned unprepared and inexperienced personnel 👇 pic.twitter.com/eo4jNmJWFT — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 19, 2024

Hawley also visited the site of the shooting in Pennsylvania, and somebody didn't want him there:

As the Senate prepares for hearings, today I went to Butler County to see the site of the shooting myself - and FBI told me to leave. We need ANSWERS. I won’t stop pushing until we get them pic.twitter.com/rtswNlngGi — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 20, 2024

Gee, the security was tightened up just a little too late.

Agents weren't prepared to protect Trump on Saturday - whistleblowers say many weren't even part of the Secret Service



DHS dispatched officers who weren't familiar with security protocol



Mayorkas & Secret Service director both need to resign pic.twitter.com/OzhJy93aQ8 — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) July 20, 2024

"Somebody needs to resign for this."

Is anybody ever held accountable in the Biden administration.

So they CAN secure a scene when they want to?



Shooter got a rifle to the scene, reportedly stashed it prior to that day. He droned over the scene. He scoped the roof, and wandered the premises for hours.



But they stop a Senator from reviewing the scene of the crime... https://t.co/eq0KAxdSkF — sarainitaly 🌷🌷🌷 (@sarainitaly) July 20, 2024

Every day reports about the security lapses that day get more troubling.