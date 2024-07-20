Inflation Is Awful, and the Media Want You to Know Drag Queens Are...
Sean Davis Has a LONG List of Still Unanswered Questions About the Assassination Attempt on Trump

Doug P.  |  4:15 PM on July 20, 2024
Meme

On Monday, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle will testify before the House Oversight Committee, and it won't be surprising if she plays the "can't comment on an ongoing investigation" card that the FBI director likes to use quite often. So far a grand total of zero people under Biden have been held accountable for the massive security failure that occurred in Butler, Pennsylvania one week ago. 

The Federalist's Sean Davis has a list of questions that need to be answered, and maybe members of Congress might want to ask about these as well:

Here's that full post:

Here’s an abbreviated list of extremely basic factual questions about the Trump assassination attempt that for some reason haven’t been definitively answered (anonymous leaks don’t count): 

1) What make, model, and caliber of firearm was used, and when/where/by whom was it purchased? 

2) What make and model of ammo was used (including the weight of the bullet used)? 

3) Did the rifle used have any type of magnified optic or red dot sight on it, and if so, what make/model, and what exact setting was the optic on when the shooter used it? 

4) Have authorities put identical rounds through the rifle with the identical optics settings and confirmed both the zero and the result of shots fired at the range at which they were fired on Saturday? 

5) How many shell casings were recovered from the crime scene? How many remaining rounds were in the magazine that was found in the rifle? 

6) How many rounds were fired by the shooter on the warehouse rooftop? Has each round been accounted for (i.e., do investigators know where each round landed, and does the number of bullets found or accounted for match the number of shell casings found? 

7) Have investigators confirmed, via the recovered bullets and the known trajectory of the bullets, that the shooter on the rooftop fired each one? 

8) Have investigators reconstructed the shooter’s precise movements over the past days, weeks, and months? If so, have they put together a list of every person with whom he interacted over that time period, but in person and virtually or online? 

9) Have investigators reviewed video surveillance of the shooter at all various locations he recently visited (e.g., gun range, gun dealer, restaurants, traffic cameras, etc.)? If so, have they canvassed and interviewed each person seen with the shooter? 

These aren’t difficult questions to answer. These are usually the types of details promptly provided by authorities in the days following shocking, violent events of national importance. Yet we do not have a single one of these questions definitely answered on the record by an official authority. Not one. 

Why the heck not?

Those all need to be answered, and soon.

Maybe DHS Secretary Mayorkas will get us answers to those questions as soon as he's finished with a bigger priority:

Perhaps somebody could ask Mayorkas why, if those concerns have been "baseless," why Trump's Secret Service team at the convention and today on the way to a rally in Michigan seems to be a lot more male.

By the way, we're not expecting the DHS to be very forthcoming in answering all the questions Davis presented.

