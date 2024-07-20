NY Times Seems to Hope Everybody's Forgotten About the 'Cheap Fakes' Cover Dems/Media Ran for Biden

It's absolutely amazing how narratives can change on a dime.

Just a few weeks ago the Democrats and media were working hard to convince everybody that what they were seeing with their own eyes wasn't really what was happening:

Misleading video clips of President Biden watching a skydiving demonstration at the G7 summit in Italy went viral last week, prompting the White House to say Biden is victim to a simpler version of "deepfakes." So, what are "cheap fakes"?



CBS News Confirmed Executive Editor… pic.twitter.com/VgJwBEVc20 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 19, 2024

As more and more Democratic lawmakers call for Biden to step aside, remember that this was MSNBC's Nicole Wallace barely a month ago, denouncing “a growing and insidious trend in right-wing media … to take highly misleading and selectively edited videos of President Biden … and… pic.twitter.com/7vrYTYiHU6 — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) July 19, 2024

And then the presidential debate happened and claims that Biden's just fine were no longer sustainable.

With zero introspection and without skipping a beat, the media/Dem narrative quickly shifted, and the New York Times today shows the current status of the Biden narrative:

Sick with Covid and abandoned by allies, Biden is fuming at his beach house, resentful of what he sees as an orchestrated campaign to drive him out and bitter toward some he once considered close, including Obama. ⁦@shearm⁩ ⁦@katierogers⁩ https://t.co/BTFCA47hYk — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) July 19, 2024

Obama's unseen but clearly felt presence has brought a Shakespearean quality to the drama now playing out. One former aide at last month's Hollywood fundraiser said Obama seemed shaken by how much Biden had aged and appeared disoriented. https://t.co/eiFCtLVCGI — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) July 19, 2024

Does the media just hope nobody notices these massive shifts that usually go unacknowledged?

Obama's own senior advisor called this a lie at the time and journalists had no further questions. They all lied. https://t.co/Hizm5YYW0W pic.twitter.com/swLRZc0JEO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 20, 2024

We won't hold our breath waiting for the media to ask Obama's people which version is true.

Oh was that the same fundraiser where Republicans shared videos of him looking old and lost, and the media joined the Biden campaign in claiming the videos were misinformation? https://t.co/rdgHmeNJGL — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 20, 2024

Yeah, that was the one!

Peter, would you like to see videos of you telling America that Biden is perfectly healthy and mentally fit to run for office? Is that something you would be interested in?😉 — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 20, 2024

It couldn't be more clear who gives the mainstream press their marching orders.

Obama lied to Peter and other journalists about that fundraiser and all he can muster is some stuff about Shakespeare. https://t.co/ywAZk0brU7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 20, 2024

There will never be another politician with as much control over the press as Obama.



It doesn't matter that he lied to their faces back in June. The press still hangs on his every word, no questions asked.



It's a reminder of how insane things were during Obama's term. https://t.co/ywAZk0brU7 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 20, 2024

The Dems were hoping to be able to keep the "Biden's fine and fit to lead" thing going at least until the election was over. Then came the debate disaster.

Well, that's funny because an event organizer said at the time that Obama leading Biden by the hand was merely the former being "chummy" with the latter. And a Kimmel spox said it was "nonsense" to claim Biden froze & acted bewildered.



I read all of this in an AP "fact check." https://t.co/8xNJNqFX9D — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 20, 2024

One thing's for sure: The spin will change yet again based on how increasingly desperate the Democrats get.