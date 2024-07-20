Joe Biden's Account Trying to Debunk Trump's Speech 24 Hours Later Is a...
NY Times Seems to Hope Everybody's Forgotten About the 'Cheap Fakes' Cover Dems/Media Ran for Biden

Doug P.  |  11:21 AM on July 20, 2024
Meme screenshot

It's absolutely amazing how narratives can change on a dime.

Just a few weeks ago the Democrats and media were working hard to convince everybody that what they were seeing with their own eyes wasn't really what was happening: 

And then the presidential debate happened and claims that Biden's just fine were no longer sustainable. 

With zero introspection and without skipping a beat, the media/Dem narrative quickly shifted, and the New York Times today shows the current status of the Biden narrative:

Does the media just hope nobody notices these massive shifts that usually go unacknowledged?

We won't hold our breath waiting for the media to ask Obama's people which version is true.

Yeah, that was the one!

It couldn't be more clear who gives the mainstream press their marching orders.

The Dems were hoping to be able to keep the "Biden's fine and fit to lead" thing going at least until the election was over. Then came the debate disaster.

One thing's for sure: The spin will change yet again based on how increasingly desperate the Democrats get.

