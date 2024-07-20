Looks Like the Biden Campaign Found a Celeb Fundraising Replacement for George Clooney

Actor George Clooney was a major fundraiser for the Biden campaign and decided not to mention how Biden had changed at the last event he co-hosted. That changed after Biden's debate disaster.

When Biden's decline could no longer be dismissed as "cheap fakes" or right-wing talking points, Clooney had an op-ed published in the New York Times saying it was time for Biden to step down:

But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe “big F-ing deal” Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate. Was he tired? Yes. A cold? Maybe. But our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw. We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we’ve opted to ignore every warning sign. The George Stephanopoulos interview only reinforced what we saw the week before. As Democrats, we collectively hold our breath or turn down the volume whenever we see the president, who we respect, walk off Air Force One or walk back to a mic to answer an unscripted question.

After that Biden's fundraising took a big hit.

The days of Clooney being a celebrity fundraiser for Joe Biden might be over, but it looks like the campaign is ready to move on and has found somebody else:

David Letterman will headline Biden fundraiser at Hawaii governor's home on July 29, AP source says https://t.co/zAKkVh2ACv — The Associated Press (@AP) July 19, 2024

Jimmy Kimmel's going to get jealous, Joe!

Better off flushing your money down the toilet. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) July 19, 2024

Funniest thing Letterman’s done since bombing at the Oscars. https://t.co/Ywsl9wLaz2 — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) July 20, 2024

A washed up talk show host pushing a washed up president. https://t.co/aonMDY3ZEd — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) July 19, 2024

It just makes sense!

Trump needs zero headliners at his fundraisers because he is the headline.



Meanwhile Biden: https://t.co/HZhJeMWaEb — Mike Anderson (@MikeSmalltalk) July 19, 2024

They ought to be hosting a fundraiser for the Maui fire victims https://t.co/9R9aDZYP4B — MJ (@futuredci) July 20, 2024

Biden won't care about that because it's not in Ukraine.

Also, even though the event is with the Hawaii governor, the fundraiser will be held on -- you guessed it -- Martha's Vineyard:

The fundraiser on July 29 will be at the home of a family friend on Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, Green told The Associated Press Friday. It will feature the longtime late-night host, plus Biden and first lady Jill Biden. The campaign has at least 10 other fundraising events over the last 10 days of July.

For some reason Biden never seems to want to have any of these events in places like Scranton where all the working-class folks he claims to prioritize live.

The revival of Stupid Pet Tricks… https://t.co/LltTpeyZ0t — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) July 20, 2024

Maybe they could do "Stupid Hunter Biden Tricks" at the fundraiser.