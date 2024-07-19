Reason Bernie Sanders Wants Dems to Focus on Biden's Record Belongs in a Trump Ad

When it comes to the Left's pitches for Biden, much of the focus is on Trump being "Worse Than Hitler™" and a "grave threat to democracy."

Now that the wheels appear to be falling off Biden's reelection effort now that even more Democrats have called on him to step aside, Bernie Sanders thinks the president's remaining supporters need to focus on Joe's record as president. The socialist senator from Vermont had a strange way of describing how great "Bidenomics" has been for the working class:

Advertisement

"Maybe if we start focusing on [Biden's] record, start focusing on what he is trying to do — not only is he going to win, I think he has a chance to win in a big way. Because working class people in this country are hurting."



— @SenSanders on Biden's re-election campaign pic.twitter.com/RIoCUoXqpi — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) July 19, 2024

"Working class people in this country are hurting." Somebody should put that in a Trump ad right next to Biden lying about how great the economy is compared to when he took office.

“Because working class people in this country are hurting..”



“This is the greatest economy is history..”



Which one is it? — Jaye Mays (@jaye_mays) July 19, 2024

They know which one it is which is why the Dems won't be taking Sanders' advice.

Yes, let’s look at Joe Biden’s 50 year political grifting record. While we’re at it, let’s check out his bank account and taxes. — Molly Pitcher (@AmericanMama86) July 19, 2024

Joe Biden’s last 4 yrs is the reason the working class is suffering… https://t.co/S8Tz62WOeo — Katrina Ski (@MtRushmore2016) July 19, 2024

All that said, we do agree with Sen. Sanders that Biden should absolutely stay in the race! So there is "unity" when it comes to that point.