Hulk Hogan Brings 'Trumpamania' to the RNC

Reason Bernie Sanders Wants Dems to Focus on Biden's Record Belongs in a Trump Ad

Doug P.  |  12:41 PM on July 19, 2024
Meme screenshot

When it comes to the Left's pitches for Biden, much of the focus is on Trump being "Worse Than Hitler™" and a "grave threat to democracy."

Now that the wheels appear to be falling off Biden's reelection effort now that even more Democrats have called on him to step aside, Bernie Sanders thinks the president's remaining supporters need to focus on Joe's record as president. The socialist senator from Vermont had a strange way of describing how great "Bidenomics" has been for the working class: 

"Working class people in this country are hurting." Somebody should put that in a Trump ad right next to Biden lying about how great the economy is compared to when he took office.

They know which one it is which is why the Dems won't be taking Sanders' advice. 

All that said, we do agree with Sen. Sanders that Biden should absolutely stay in the race! So there is "unity" when it comes to that point.

