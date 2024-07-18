Looks Like 'Photoganda': Time Changes Cover to Remove Iconic Image of Defiant Donald...
Sen. Chris Murphy's Prediction 'If Republicans Don't Win the Election' Is Weapons Grade Projection

Doug P.  |  3:47 PM on July 18, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

On Saturday there was an assassination attempt on the Republican nominee for president, and one attendee at the Trump rally was killed and others were seriously injured, so naturally Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy is very concerned about violence being encouraged by members of the... GOP. Especially if the Republicans don't win the election.

This is laughable, especially considering what's going to be required to get a speaking slot at the Dem convention: 

Trump got shot and subsequently there was zero mass protest in the streets or other forms of violence. That's more pure projection from Murphy, because everybody knows what will happen if the Democrats lose: 

Murphy knows he's preaching to those who are already have TDS so bad they're beyond being cured. At this point the Dems are just trying to save the base.

The Connecticut Democrat continues to hope that people reading his tweets have very little critical thinking skills or memory of what's happened the past several years.

