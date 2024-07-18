Sen. Chris Murphy's Prediction 'If Republicans Don't Win the Election' Is Weapons Grade Projection

On Saturday there was an assassination attempt on the Republican nominee for president, and one attendee at the Trump rally was killed and others were seriously injured, so naturally Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy is very concerned about violence being encouraged by members of the... GOP. Especially if the Republicans don't win the election.

This is laughable, especially considering what's going to be required to get a speaking slot at the Dem convention:

In order to get a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention, you need to believe that if Republicans don't win the election, then political violence as a means of rejecting the will of the voters is defensible.



Think about that for a second. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) July 18, 2024

Trump got shot and subsequently there was zero mass protest in the streets or other forms of violence. That's more pure projection from Murphy, because everybody knows what will happen if the Democrats lose:

Let’s see what Democrats do when Trump wins.



Spoiler: They’ll riot and burn cities just like they always do. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) July 18, 2024

Sounds exactly what the democrats did in 2016 — Josh (@CTresident12) July 18, 2024

Your side has started all the violence. — Donnie Mac (@b55100ddcc7c44b) July 18, 2024

Murphy knows he's preaching to those who are already have TDS so bad they're beyond being cured. At this point the Dems are just trying to save the base.

Chris really can’t see what a stupid assertion this is… after the nominee has been shot. https://t.co/WI0202V5hl — Todd Wilson (@TDubb) July 18, 2024

The Connecticut Democrat continues to hope that people reading his tweets have very little critical thinking skills or memory of what's happened the past several years.