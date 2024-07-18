Here's a New Batch of Swing State Polling to Throw the Dems Into an Even Bigger Panic

HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - Ends Today!
Doug P.  |  9:47 AM on July 18, 2024
Gif screenshot from Gone with the Wind

Yesterday the White House said that President Biden has Covid (so much for "you're not going to get the virus if you have these shots), and he looked incredibly weak going up the short steps into Air Force One to head back to Delaware:

Yikes. Biden paused at the base of the stairs like he was about to try and climb Mt. Everest.

Meanwhile, Democrats including Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have been privately trying to convince Biden that if he stays in the race the Dems will lose big time in November. 

We'd love to have been a fly on the wall when Dr. Jill kicked Pelosi out of Joe's office.

Throw the latest swing state polling on top of everything else and the complete chaos among Democrats is going to get even worse:

The poll also has Trump up two points in Virginia.

Maybe Biden referring to his Defense Secretary as "the black man" will help turn those numbers around. Or maybe not. 

Hopefully they keep looking less swingy as time goes on all the way to November.

The Democrats are really painted into a corner on this because if you replace Biden with Harris their numbers against Trump get worse.

