'So Much Smoke and Mirrors': Sen. Mike Lee NOT Satisfied by Secret Service's Call With Senators

Every day that goes by after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on Saturday brings with it far more questions than answers.

Today the Secret Service briefed U.S. senators on the shooting, and Republican Sen. Mike Lee was on the call. He wasn't satisfied from the start:

Advertisement

Secret Service is briefing senators on a conference call—regarding the assassination attempt against President Trump.



So far they’re flooding us with details that aren’t all that helpful.



I have yet to hear them substantively address the failures that led to this tragedy. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 17, 2024

They had identified the shooter as “suspicious” a full 19 minutes before the shooting — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 17, 2024

So, a "suspicious" individual had been wandering around the area after first entering with a range finder, then the Secret Service and other officers lost track of him, and Trump was still allowed to not only take the stage, but remain there even after rally-goers started pointing out that there was a man on a roof with a gun?

It sounds like Sen. Lee doesn't know any more about what happened than he did before the call:

And … just like that, Secret Service wrapped up the briefing after taking only a few questions



So much smoke and mirrors



So little accountability — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 17, 2024

You'd think the Secret Service leadership would take any and all questions, but for some reason they weren't eager to do so, according to Sen. Lee:

I’ve been conferring with some of my colleagues who were on the call, and a bunch of us had put ourselves in the cue to ask questions to the Secret Service, but they ended the call after taking only a few questions. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 17, 2024

Heaven forbid they put themselves in a position to have to answer tough questions.

The Federalist's Sean Davis knows what's going on:

They are acting this way because they are hiding the truth. https://t.co/GXqbqiGxLE — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) July 17, 2024

Things just don't add up, that's for sure.