'So Much Smoke and Mirrors': Sen. Mike Lee NOT Satisfied by Secret Service's Call With Senators

Doug P.  |  4:44 PM on July 17, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Every day that goes by after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump on Saturday brings with it far more questions than answers

Today the Secret Service briefed U.S. senators on the shooting, and Republican Sen. Mike Lee was on the call. He wasn't satisfied from the start: 

So, a "suspicious" individual had been wandering around the area after first entering with a range finder, then the Secret Service and other officers lost track of him, and Trump was still allowed to not only take the stage, but remain there even after rally-goers started pointing out that there was a man on a roof with a gun? 

It sounds like Sen. Lee doesn't know any more about what happened than he did before the call: 

You'd think the Secret Service leadership would take any and all questions, but for some reason they weren't eager to do so, according to Sen. Lee:

Heaven forbid they put themselves in a position to have to answer tough questions. 

The Federalist's Sean Davis knows what's going on: 

Things just don't add up, that's for sure. 

