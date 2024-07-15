Trump Nearly Being Assassinated Caused Biden WH to FINALLY Hold Somebody Accountable (JUST KIDDING)

Former President Trump, who was today again nominated to be his party's candidate at the RNC Convention, but the assassination attempt on Saturday has left many unanswered questions regarding the Secret Service.

The chief of the Secret Service reportedly was aided by Jill Biden in landing that position:

Secret Service Director Kim Cheatle landed job after push by Jill Biden’s office, sources say https://t.co/VPTh8TYxCd pic.twitter.com/RSRsxqc0qZ — New York Post (@nypost) July 15, 2024

Even though Donald Trump was shot, and one other rally-goer killed, after a gunman accessed a roof just about 130 yards away during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, DHS Director Alejandro Mayorkas made it clear that it's unlikely anybody will be held accountable for the security failure:

MAYORKAS: "I have 100% confidence in the director of the United States Secret Service. I have 100% confidence in the United States Secret Service." pic.twitter.com/wZl0TUH5nB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2024

Is anybody very surprised? We didn't think so.

Mayorkas having full confidence in something gives us zero confidence.

Yep. The DHS Secretary also spend a couple years telling us he's confident the border was secure.

Nope, ZERO people have been held accountable during the Biden years, and that includes for the botched, deadly and tragic withdrawal from Afghanistan. It's almost as if ineptness is a feature, not a bug, to work for the Biden White House.

Yes, hopefully.