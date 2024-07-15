Rep. Eric Swalwell's Trump Hyperventilating Gives Up the Game on the Left's Definition of 'Unity'

Earlier today, Donald Trump posted this on Truth Social:

As we move forward in Uniting our Nation after the horrific events on Saturday, this dismissal of the Lawless Indictment in Florida should be just the first step, followed quickly by the dismissal of ALL the Witch Hunts — The January 6th Hoax in Washington, D.C., the Manhattan D.A.’s Zombie Case, the New York A.G. Scam, Fake Claims about a woman I never met (a decades old photo in a line with her then husband does not count), and the Georgia “Perfect” Phone Call charges. The Democrat Justice Department coordinated ALL of these Political Attacks, which are an Election Interference conspiracy against Joe Biden’s Political Opponent, ME. Let us come together to END all Weaponization of our Justice System, and Make America Great Again!

Because for some Democrats the new rule seems to be "Trump got shot which means he has to help lower the temperature in the country," Dem Rep. and all-around shameless doofus, Eric Swalwell, had this to say:

I knew this mad man would soon be back. He’s incapable of unifying peanut butter and jelly. For Trump it’s always been me, me, me first (& only) pic.twitter.com/DDW539ieRR — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 15, 2024

See how this works? The Left's definition of "unity" isn't actual unity but rather Trump just giving up and letting the Dems lie about him, persecute him, prosecute him or even worse, all without fighting back. Trump not defending himself would be considered "unity" to clowns like Swalwell.

Democrat congressman complains that a persecuted innocent man, and the narrow survivor of an assassination attempt, asks the country to unify. https://t.co/NEQvlLOjnh — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 15, 2024

"Unity" is Republicans just giving up and allowing the Democrats to do whatever they want. Anything short of that is a "grave threat to democracy."

Let me explain some logic to you @RepSwalwell, had the legal system not be weaponized against him, he would not have the ability to claim this. But you all tried to strip him of everything, even tried to kill him. All because you didn’t like him. Now deal with the consequences. https://t.co/hqRgzAc5Cu — DT 10100 11000 (@_l_o_I_) July 15, 2024

They’re so mad Trump, who almost died on Saturday, is still upset over obvious political indictments. https://t.co/sB1aek5p0g — Caesar (@Caesar63BC) July 15, 2024

The "it's Trump's fault that he got shot" takes are nauseating.

Might want to check the mirror as well, sparky. — Socrates2023 (@SocratesSword) July 15, 2024

Swalwell doesn't seem to lead by example when it comes to "unity" and he has no intention of doing so:

Yep. The Left's definition of "unity" is accusing their political opposition of being "worse than Hitler" while if those people fight back they get accused of hateful rhetoric.