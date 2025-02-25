Foul-Mouth Lefty Says She's Already FED UP With Trump and HOO BOY Is She Gonna Have a LONG Four Years

It's going to be a long four years for the American Left. And given the abysmal state of the Democratic Party, it may be a long eight to 12 years for them.

Donald Trump has only been in office a month, and he's already making Lefty heads explode. Like this peach of a woman.

(NSFW language warning; we recommend wearing headphones)

Liberal melts down: "I've had it... listening to that f*cking bulls*it coming out of that orange son of a b*tch mouth"



Chill lady, it's only been a month....pic.twitter.com/BZRQupRefB — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 24, 2025

We bet she's a blast at parties.

She's mad that Trump is doing something everyday. I am happy he is doing something everyday. Plus, we have not invaded Greenland or Panama, and we have not taken over Canada. — Terry (@Sicilian1926) February 25, 2025

She seems to forget we lived through four years of a Trump administration already. Everything was fine and only went to hell when Joe Biden took office.

Pace yourself princess



...you've got 46 more glorious months to go 😀 — Stop the Lies (@nonzmon) February 25, 2025

She's going to be burned out by Easter at this rate.

Nailed it.

I’d vote for President Trump a 4th time just for her.😊 — KatG🇺🇸 (@KatGkannon) February 24, 2025

Half of this writer's motivation in voting for Trump was precisely to tick off people like her.

They keep saying that they’ve reached their breaking point. When are they going to turn to dust already? May? June? — Verseus Greekus ™ (@VerseusGreekus) February 24, 2025

Eventually they'll turn to dust like Thanos snapped them out of existence.

She is going to post her stroke. She might want to chill. Toots, think of it this way. This had to be done at some point. This way you can hate on Trump, and Elon and still have them save your sorry ass from total destruction. Win/Win for you. https://t.co/DTUCkzK96T — papacass84 (@EdCassi66597481) February 25, 2025

If Trump and Musk don't do this now, what comes will be really, really bad.

It's real and endemic on the Left.

Wth is she going to do after 6 months? A year? Holy s**t calm down Karen. 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/tLYBBR07e7 — Melissa Anne -Trump supporter since day 1. #MAGA (@Ibeatcancer4) February 25, 2025

If things keep going as poorly for the Democrats as they are today, the 2026 midterms will be ugly for Team Blue, too.

She's going to have a very rough time.

This is EXACTLY what I voted for. This right here.



Smooth brained Karens losing it. https://t.co/nSvAS8FN0p pic.twitter.com/gH5BTGNybV — Biernutz_71 (@Biernutz_71) February 25, 2025

And they're just getting started.

Get a

Life-

Read a book on the beach https://t.co/zoznOQyFnH — 1tenthAngel (@1tenthAngel) February 25, 2025

Touch grass. Put down the phone. Something. Anything.