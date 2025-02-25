Foul-Mouth Lefty Says She's Already FED UP With Trump and HOO BOY Is She Gonna Have a LONG Four Years

You Got 'Em This Time! Former NBA Player Thinks He's Connected the Dots...
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 25, 2025
It's going to be a long four years for the American Left. And given the abysmal state of the Democratic Party, it may be a long eight to 12 years for them.

Donald Trump has only been in office a month, and he's already making Lefty heads explode. Like this peach of a woman.

(NSFW language warning; we recommend wearing headphones)

We bet she's a blast at parties.

She seems to forget we lived through four years of a Trump administration already. Everything was fine and only went to hell when Joe Biden took office.

She's going to be burned out by Easter at this rate.

Nailed it.

Half of this writer's motivation in voting for Trump was precisely to tick off people like her.

Eventually they'll turn to dust like Thanos snapped them out of existence.

It Gets SO MUCH WORSE: Christopher Rufo Shares More Batpoop Insane Secret NSA Chatroom Messages
Grateful Calvin
If Trump and Musk don't do this now, what comes will be really, really bad.

It's real and endemic on the Left.

If things keep going as poorly for the Democrats as they are today, the 2026 midterms will be ugly for Team Blue, too.

She's going to have a very rough time.

And they're just getting started.

Touch grass. Put down the phone. Something. Anything.

