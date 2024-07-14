Compare the NY Times' Front Page to the NY Post's for the Starkest of 'Journalism' Contrasts

'This Is Sick'! ABC's 'This Week' Assigns Blame for the Assassination Attempt on...
Doug P.  |  1:51 PM on July 14, 2024
Meme screenshot

Much of the media continues to cover themselves in journalistic glory by trying to blame Trump for the assassination attempt on Trump. It's also clear that many media outlets have an aversion to using "assassination attempt" to describe what happened because it's too accurate. 

Advertisement

Today's New York Times went out of its way to avoid certain things on their front page: 

Contrast the Times' front page with that of the New York Post:

There are some not-so-subtle differences:

That's quite the side-by-side.

But the NY Times opinion section still delivered the goods for their TDS-addled readership despite what happened yesterday:

We couldn't be less surprised.

