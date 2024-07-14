Compare the NY Times' Front Page to the NY Post's for the Starkest of 'Journalism' Contrasts

Much of the media continues to cover themselves in journalistic glory by trying to blame Trump for the assassination attempt on Trump. It's also clear that many media outlets have an aversion to using "assassination attempt" to describe what happened because it's too accurate.

Today's New York Times went out of its way to avoid certain things on their front page:

New York Times cuts out the American flag in cover photo, doesn’t use word assassination in front page Trump story. You don’t hate the media enough. pic.twitter.com/3M7p3mpB1k — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 14, 2024

Contrast the Times' front page with that of the New York Post:

Today's cover: Former President Trump ‘inches away from having his face shot open’ by assassin’s bullet during Pa. rally; sniper killed: sources https://t.co/90xpjzMrDk pic.twitter.com/M9CR9PUptE — New York Post (@nypost) July 14, 2024

There are some not-so-subtle differences:

See the difference 👇 pic.twitter.com/AkWd3GM3bN — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) July 14, 2024

That's quite the side-by-side.

And the New York Times removes the American flag from that now iconic photo. — ZZZ (@AskMeLaterOn) July 14, 2024

But the NY Times opinion section still delivered the goods for their TDS-addled readership despite what happened yesterday:

What the print edition of the NYT is running with this morning pic.twitter.com/AySY4fM7ZP — Preston Byrne (@prestonjbyrne) July 14, 2024

We couldn't be less surprised.