DNC Convention Host City Trying to Make Area Not Look Like It's Been Run by Democrats for Decades

Doug P.  |  4:30 PM on July 13, 2024
Meme screenshot

Chicago Democrats are reportedly trying to clean up ahead of their party's national convention next month so it doesn't look like Dems have been running the city for almost 100 years.

Advertisement

Step one: Remove the homeless encampments:

Chicago's Democrat leadership are making a point here that they won't recognize: 

Homeless people who have been living in one of Chicago’s largest and most visible encampments will be relocated to a shelter by next week so the area will be emptied before the Democratic National Convention in August, a city official said Friday. 

The encampment is along Interstate 90 just southwest of the city center, an area that’s a main thoroughfare between the two sites where the Democratic convention will be held starting Aug. 19. 

The encampment will be emptied and permanently roped off on Wednesday, Chicago Department of Family and Support Services Commissioner Brandie Knazze said Friday.

Shouldn't the Democrats be proud to feature the results of the kinds of things their policies lead to?

It's a miracle!

At least the Dems make it quite obvious who they prioritize.

Shouldn't Chicago's Democrat leadership, along with the national Dems, be PROUD of what they've "accomplished"?

Or when the Dem-run city in question gets a visit from the leader of the Chinese Communist Party.

