SERIOUSLY? Biden Slams Media for Treating Politics Like Entertainment or Reality TV

There's a classic line in the 1960s film "Dr. Strangelove": "You can't fight in here, this is the war room!"

We now have a modern politics version of that, combined with the usual off-the-charts level of self-unawareness.

"No entertainment or reality TV stuff in here, this is politics":

Biden: It is time for us to stop treating politics like entertainment and reality TV. pic.twitter.com/V3gtjRVlzY — Acyn (@Acyn) July 12, 2024

Biden's now reading things like that off the teleprompter because hosts and guests on traditionally lefty media outlets like CNN and MSNBC have said that it's time for Joe to step aside. Biden is, at least in part, blaming the media for what everybody saw at the debate (and on several occasions before and after that particular faceplant):

Biden crowd begins booing reporters during this riff.



“The press has been hammering me because I sometimes confuse names. I say that’s Charlie instead of Bill. pic.twitter.com/AVC7n9R0zj — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) July 13, 2024

We couldn't help but laugh though at Biden's "there's no entertainment or reality TV in here, this is politics" line.

One of Biden’s top campaign co-chairs is Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, who is also the middle man between the campaign and tens of millions of dollars from Hollywood (well maybe not much longer) https://t.co/q23TaChBXt — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) July 13, 2024

Now some in the entertainment field are starting to abandon Biden and the White House is slamming them for it. That is, of course, after hitting them up for donations:

Obama grabs Biden’s arm & leads him off stage. Obama’s third term has been the most disastrous yet… pic.twitter.com/c5uF9QZA9l — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 16, 2024

"There's no room for entertainment here":

Did Biden ever let his former boss know there's no room for entertainment and reality TV in politics?

Obama's appearance on "Between Two Ferns" and the times he was interviewed by YouTube stars must not count as participating in entertainment or reality TV.