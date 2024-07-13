SERIOUSLY? Biden Slams Media for Treating Politics Like Entertainment or Reality TV

Biden Unveils a Great New Unofficial Campaign Slogan in Michigan
Doug P.  |  9:43 AM on July 13, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

There's a classic line in the 1960s film "Dr. Strangelove": "You can't fight in here, this is the war room!"

We now have a modern politics version of that, combined with the usual off-the-charts level of self-unawareness. 

"No entertainment or reality TV stuff in here, this is politics":

Biden's now reading things like that off the teleprompter because hosts and guests on traditionally lefty media outlets like CNN and MSNBC have said that it's time for Joe to step aside. Biden is, at least in part, blaming the media for what everybody saw at the debate (and on several occasions before and after that particular faceplant):

We couldn't help but laugh though at Biden's "there's no entertainment or reality TV in here, this is politics" line.

Now some in the entertainment field are starting to abandon Biden and the White House is slamming them for it. That is, of course, after hitting them up for donations:

"There's no room for entertainment here":

Did Biden ever let his former boss know there's no room for entertainment and reality TV in politics?

Obama's appearance on "Between Two Ferns" and the times he was interviewed by YouTube stars must not count as participating in entertainment or reality TV.

