Legit LOL! Trump Posted This Video of George Clooney Delivering the Bad News to Joe Biden

Yesterday actor and Dem cheerleader George Clooney had an op-ed published in the New York Times in which he said that the President Biden he saw and heard during a mid-June L.A. fundraiser was the same person who we all saw at the presidential debate just days later. In other words, Biden's supporters were just fine with his cognitive state until it became obvious to the rest of the country, so now it's a problem:

But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can. It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe “big F-ing deal” Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate. Was he tired? Yes. A cold? Maybe. But our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw. We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we’ve opted to ignore every warning sign. The George Stephanopoulos interview only reinforced what we saw the week before. As Democrats, we collectively hold our breath or turn down the volume whenever we see the president, who we respect, walk off Air Force One or walk back to a mic to answer an unscripted question.

What are the odds that Clooney, a Dem mega-fundraiser, ran all this by Barack Obama beforehand? We'd say those odds are pretty high.

Over on Truth Social, Donald Trump shared a video that's hysterically funny (though they're not going to be laughing in the Biden White House).

President Biden, you're fired:

Trump posted this last night on Truth 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uyqr7tJ2Xo — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 11, 2024

That's perfect!

This is unbelievably funny. 😂 😂 https://t.co/JcZuEyKEho — Uncommon Sense (@Uncommonsince76) July 11, 2024

That video should be used to open every night at the Republican convention next week.