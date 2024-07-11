'Shining Example of Integrity'! Eric Swalwell Wants Dems to Be MORE Dishonest About Project 2025

And BOOM: Project 2025 Account OWNS Lyin' Biden With Receipt-Filled Post Debunking Every...
Doug P.  |  12:28 PM on July 11, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Because the Dems know that bragging about any actual positive accomplishments they've brought about for the American people isn't exactly the best approach with the election just around the corner (because there aren't any), a main focus is attempting to tie Project 2025 to Donald Trump.

Trump has pointed out that the Heritage Foundation project has nothing to do with his campaign, desperation has led Biden and the Dems to pretend it does anyway:

Um, you're already destroying America, Mr. President.

The only questions Biden's getting lately are related to him possibly stepping down, but "Project 2025" it is and the lies and misconceptions are many.

However, Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell still doesn't think his party is lying hard enough:

In other words, "lie harder, Democrats!"

Lying is all they've got and they know it.

Yes we did.

Speaking of ramping up the branding effort...

Bingo!

