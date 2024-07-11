'Shining Example of Integrity'! Eric Swalwell Wants Dems to Be MORE Dishonest About Project 2025

Because the Dems know that bragging about any actual positive accomplishments they've brought about for the American people isn't exactly the best approach with the election just around the corner (because there aren't any), a main focus is attempting to tie Project 2025 to Donald Trump.

Trump has pointed out that the Heritage Foundation project has nothing to do with his campaign, desperation has led Biden and the Dems to pretend it does anyway:

Project 2025 will destroy America.

Look it up. We made it easy for you: https://t.co/GFccEpzfUs pic.twitter.com/jNW94z0e0Y — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 10, 2024

Um, you're already destroying America, Mr. President.

I’ve been getting a lot of questions about Project 2025 lately.



Here’s the truth: It’s a dangerous takeover by Trump and his allies to pass his extreme MAGA agenda.



Watch our new ad—then head to https://t.co/GFccEpzfUs to learn more. pic.twitter.com/B69jguN88I — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 11, 2024

The only questions Biden's getting lately are related to him possibly stepping down, but "Project 2025" it is and the lies and misconceptions are many.

However, Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell still doesn't think his party is lying hard enough:

Messaging matters:



Stop saying: “Project 2025”



Say: “Trump’s Project 2025” — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 11, 2024

In other words, "lie harder, Democrats!"

No matter how many times you say it, it doesn’t make it true. You are just showing your desperation and people are on to your lies. It isn’t 2016 anymore. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) July 11, 2024

Lying is all they've got and they know it.

You can read the GOP platform below. The same hoax artists behind Russiagate and Biden’s braingate have an all new hoax for you. Time to vote out all the hoaxers and liars. They have earned nothing but your contempt. https://t.co/rIP7RzEwge pic.twitter.com/woKQrbqH0v — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) July 11, 2024

Obviously, to you, “messaging” matters more than accuracy. But we already knew that. https://t.co/lEAarw5M5R — Jeff Eisenach (@JeffEisenach) July 11, 2024

Yes we did.

Even though Trump said it’s not his plan we should continue to lie about it and say it is. Thank you for being a shining example of integrity. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) July 11, 2024

Speaking of ramping up the branding effort...

Bingo!