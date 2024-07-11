A NEW 'New Low'? Latest Approval Numbers Show Biden's VERY Close to His Goal of Unifying the Country

Like most of you, we were incredibly skeptical about Joe Biden's promise to be "The Unity President" when he took office, but it's looking like that skepticism was misplaced.

Advertisement

📊 Pew Research: Biden Job Approval



Approve: 32%

Disapprove: 66%

Net: -34% (new low)

—

• White: 29-70

• Black: 51-45

• Hispanic: 32-66

• Asian: 36-61

---

• Postgrad: 48-51

• College grad: 35-64

• No college: 28-70

---

• Men: 32-66

• Women: 32-65

---

• Ages 18-29:… pic.twitter.com/qPGH4ttn60 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 11, 2024

Trump has big leads when it comes to three major issues:

Trump holds wide leads on immigration, the economy and foreign policy. Trump holds double-digit advantages over Biden on all three issues. His lead on immigration policy is 17 points: 52% of voters are very or somewhat confident in Trump, while 35% are confident in Biden. Biden leads by 8 points on working well with officials in the opposing party (40% to 32%) and by 4 points on making good decisions on abortion policy (48% to 44%).

Which is why all the Dems have at this point is screeching about abortion and lying about Trump and Project 2025.

That might be what's being said inside DNC headquarters right now.

Maybe soon we'll be seeing a follow-up op-ed in the New York Times written by George Clooney's friend Barack Obama.

I need to apologize to President Biden. I keep calling him divisive but he has in fact united the country. https://t.co/Ej2j301F3l — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 11, 2024

Multiple polls are showing that, yes, Biden is successfully unifying the country. So there's at least one promise kept!