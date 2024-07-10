Biden Campaign Tries to Mock Trump's Golf Challenge (Then It Gets Awkward)

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi Squirms on MSNBC When Asked If She Supports Biden on...
Doug P.  |  8:29 AM on July 10, 2024
Twitchy

Donald Trump had a rally in Florida yesterday during which he challenged "Sleepy Joe Biden" to an 18-hole golf match and sweetened the deal with a big financial offer: 

The "charity of Biden's choice" would no doubt be something that's run by a Biden family member or two.

After Trump's challenge, the Biden campaign tried to mock both the offer and the person making the offer: 

"Joe Biden doesn't have time for Trump's weird antics."

That's odd, especially considering it was Biden's idea: 

Does Biden even remember anything about the debate? We wouldn't blame him for wanting to forget about it, especially this in the wake of Trump's challenge:

Team Joe just can't stop stepping on their own rakes. 

Probably not.

