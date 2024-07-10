Biden Campaign Tries to Mock Trump's Golf Challenge (Then It Gets Awkward)

Donald Trump had a rally in Florida yesterday during which he challenged "Sleepy Joe Biden" to an 18-hole golf match and sweetened the deal with a big financial offer:
NEW: At his rally in Florida, Trump offers to debate Biden again this week with no moderators, "man to man", to give Biden "a chance to redeem himself in front of the entire world."— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 10, 2024
He also says he wants to challenge Biden to an 18 hole golf match. Says it will be huge event.
Trump challenges Biden to an 18 hole golf match. Says he will give Biden 20 strokes and if he loses will donate $1 million to a charity of Biden’s choice. This is gold: pic.twitter.com/dDb8gcPczJ— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 10, 2024
The "charity of Biden's choice" would no doubt be something that's run by a Biden family member or two.
After Trump's challenge, the Biden campaign tried to mock both the offer and the person making the offer:
Biden campaign responds https://t.co/Qez5EtgPwZ pic.twitter.com/bkf6qOLt2g— Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) July 10, 2024
Our response to Trump challenging President Biden to a golf match at his deranged rally tonight pic.twitter.com/9j4AcGhZy1— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 10, 2024
"Joe Biden doesn't have time for Trump's weird antics."
That's odd, especially considering it was Biden's idea:
Biden challenged Trump to play golf at the debate.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 10, 2024
Now he’s hiding behind weak statements. https://t.co/G2KdH7ThGC
Does Biden even remember anything about the debate? We wouldn't blame him for wanting to forget about it, especially this in the wake of Trump's challenge:
It was Cognitively Impaired Joe Biden who challenged President Trump to a golf match in the first place, you colossal morons @BidenHQ https://t.co/8ka1DKVAbC pic.twitter.com/jj0uRYp4Xt— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2024
Team Joe just can't stop stepping on their own rakes.
It's ok, he just doesn't remember it— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 10, 2024
Probably not.
