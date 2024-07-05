NOT Satire (Should Be): Check Out Memo Being Circulated by Dem Party Operatives...
THERE It Is! Biden Campaign Does NOT Want Local Media Anywhere Near Joe in Wisconsin

Doug P.  |  2:30 PM on July 05, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

President Biden is in Wisconsin today, and on the White House's goal is to prove that he's totally up for the job. Aboard Air Force One, Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden works around the clock and "365 days a week":

Wow! No wonder Joe's always so tired!

But the Biden campaign and White House press office are so eager to prove to everybody that Joe's better than ever, which is why they're allowing full media access including local reporters.

Wait, no their not, according to Wisconsin media: 

The president's much improved cognitive condition will NOT be televised!

It's a little too late for this administration, however, because the "real Biden" cat is out of the bag no matter how hard they lie about it.

It's all good!

The real answer to that question might even be worse than we think.

***

***
'Looks Really ... WHITE': Biden Rally in SUPER BLUE, Dem-Heavy Madison, WI NOT a Great Look, Like At All

