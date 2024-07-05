THERE It Is! Biden Campaign Does NOT Want Local Media Anywhere Near Joe in Wisconsin

President Biden is in Wisconsin today, and on the White House's goal is to prove that he's totally up for the job. Aboard Air Force One, Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden works around the clock and "365 days a week":

Karine Jean-Pierre insists Biden is up for the "365 days a week" job pic.twitter.com/n4XvpHahS9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 5, 2024

Wow! No wonder Joe's always so tired!

But the Biden campaign and White House press office are so eager to prove to everybody that Joe's better than ever, which is why they're allowing full media access including local reporters.

Wait, no their not, according to Wisconsin media:

Currently waiting for Air Force One arrival at the Dane County Regional Airport.



A small group of local reporters (including me) were set to travel with President Biden to a handful of other stops today. We’ve now been told we don’t have transportation and won’t be doing so. — Jessie Opoien (@jessieopie) July 5, 2024

The president's much improved cognitive condition will NOT be televised!

Biden team taking away WI local reporters' transportation and therefore access to today's campaign stops is telling and not a good look. https://t.co/NNZFjfeAj8 — Brittany (@bccover) July 5, 2024

The administration can't risk reporters seeing the real Biden... https://t.co/RkxP06zTC4 — Renée (@rightwingertoo) July 5, 2024

It's a little too late for this administration, however, because the "real Biden" cat is out of the bag no matter how hard they lie about it.

It's all good!

Jessie getting stood up in favor of @GStephanopoulos. I don’t think Biden is going anywhere other than that gym rally and then a TV studio for the interview. https://t.co/gWkqEAKjpx — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) July 5, 2024

Team Biden has the funds and ability to do this.



The real questions are: why aren’t they accommodating the local press pool (especially in Wisconsin!) and what are his handlers hiding? https://t.co/Nd5TyUJEym — Ken Farnaso (@KLF) July 5, 2024

The real answer to that question might even be worse than we think.

