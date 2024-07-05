Dem Sen. Bob Casey's Staffer Did NOT Want This Reporter Asking About Biden's Fitness for Office

Just WOW: Do NOT Let Media Spin June Jobs Numbers Because the Reality...
Doug P.  |  10:50 AM on July 05, 2024
Meme

Joe Biden's debate performance put to rest the "cheap fakes" attempt to spin away videos showing the president being feeble and confused and now the Democrats are trying to circle the wagons even as stories like this one keep coming out:

  • Those close aides have many duties. But officials recall instances of them helping Biden make up for mental lapses, including prompting him to remember people he has known for a long time.
  • Such moments could be dismissed as normal lapses. But many Biden aides now wonder whether they were signs of something deeper.
  • One former Biden aide told Axios: "Annie, Ashley and Anthony create a protective bubble around POTUS. He's staffed so closely that he's lost all independence. POTUS relies on staff to nudge him with reminders of who he's meeting, including former staffers and advisers who Biden should easily remember without a reminder from Annie."

Here's another one:

Add it all up and Democrats can't ignore reality any longer, even though they're trying.

Watch Democrat Sen. Bob Casey's aide come to his rescue when somebody tried to ask him about Biden's fitness for office: 

Casey's refusal to talk about it pretty much provides an answer to the question.

The Dems know the predicament they're in and just don't want to talk about it.

Casey's staffer also sounds a little like the secretary who answers the phone in Office Space: "Corporate accounts payable Nina speaking. JUST a moment... Coporate accounts payable Nina speaking, JUST a moment..."

