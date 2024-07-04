Media Lapdogs: AP DOUBLES DOWN, Says Biden Is Both 'Sharp, Focused' But Also...
Mollie Hemingway Adds to the List of Reasons 'Our Corrupt Press Deserve Your Contempt'

Doug P.  |  10:20 AM on July 04, 2024
Meme

After a couple days of media reports along the line of "OMG the president might have to resign" after his cognitive condition became undeniable (after weeks of helping the Left dismiss genuine videos as "cheap fakes"), much of the press has returned to circling the wagons around Biden. As soon as the president announced to Democrat governors that he's still running and there's no question about that, you could sense the media returning to their default position of covering for Biden.

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway spotted some recent examples of continued media hackery. After a few hours off to sound the alarm about Biden, they're back to doing their thing.

First off, here's how Politico's Playbook framed Biden's upcoming taped interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos that won't in any way be heavily edited (cue massive eye roll): 

Unreal. The interview isn't being done live so brace for edits! ABC claims a transcript of the unedited interview will be released but we'll see. 

Next up, a reporter snapped at WH journo James Rosen for wondering aloud if Biden was awake after she asked Karine Jean-Pierre why Biden couldn't just come out and answer their questions if everything was fine with him. The focus was suddenly off Biden and on Rosen: 

What's "not appropriate" is KJP's constant stream of lies and dodging, but some in the media know what their actual job is. 

Last but not least, a reminder about the "propaganda press":

"Assume they are lying at all times" applies to much of the MSM as well as the current administration.

