WH Deputy Press Sec Slams NY Times for Only Giving a Few Minutes to Reply Before Running Biden Story

A New York Times report about President Biden today has caught plenty of attention:

President Biden has told a key ally that he knows he may not be able to salvage his candidacy if he cannot convince the public in the coming days that he is up for the job after a disastrous debate performance last week. The president, whom this ally emphasized is still deeply in the fight for re-election, understands that his next few appearances heading into the holiday weekend must go well, particularly an interview scheduled for Friday with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News and campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

After the story came out, Biden deputy press secretary Andrew Bates issued a denial and also complained about the short amount of time he claims the Times gave them to response:

That claim is absolutely false. If the New York Times had provided us with more than 7 minutes to comment we would have told them so. https://t.co/SRTYIVTy7v — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) July 3, 2024

Wow, it's a good thing that complaint didn't come from Trump or else another "threat to the very fabric of our democracy" would have been spotted.

Calling The New York Times fake news is extremely dangerous to our Democracy and the attacks on the free press by the Biden Administration are disturbing. — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) July 3, 2024

This is a chilling attack on the freedom of the press and democracy. A dark place. — Jay Collinwood (@collinwood_j) July 3, 2024

Seven minutes? Republican staffers might be responding, "wow, they gave you that much time!?"

Andrew Bates complaining about only having 7 minutes to refute a story.... Welcome to a day that ends in "y" as a Republican comms staffer. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 3, 2024

Gotta say I find it hilarious to see Biden staffers react when the corporate media FOR ONCE treats them like they CONSTANTLY treat us. https://t.co/71pQTLtTJw — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 3, 2024

Republicans are telling Bates, "welcome to the party, pal!"

GOP comms staffers watching Dem flacks cry about a short deadline https://t.co/0DaF1tJCeE pic.twitter.com/N0fMkgoJMl — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) July 3, 2024

The best part of this is watching them come UNGLUED on things press does to Republicans on a normal Tuesday. https://t.co/fGdyCV1mmI — Chris Grant (@sanguinegop) July 3, 2024

Glorious.



All of us who have ever worked in GOP comms right now: https://t.co/NS8KkTQE5j pic.twitter.com/7lUZ2Am2Re — Courtney Holland 🇺🇸 (@hollandcourtney) July 3, 2024

Just wait until they give you a 7min deadline to an email they sent at 4:30am! — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) July 3, 2024

This week has been simply amazing, and it's far from over.

And when it comes to Bates' denial of the Times' story, consider the source:

Brought to you by someone who has lied about Biden’s condition repeatedly. https://t.co/VbJsSDYxr2 — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 3, 2024

Bingo.