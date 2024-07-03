'Pathetic and Lame': Here's CNN's Defense of Media Taking So Long to Report...
WH Deputy Press Sec Slams NY Times for Only Giving a Few Minutes to Reply Before Running Biden Story

Doug P.  |  1:00 PM on July 03, 2024
Meme screenshot

A New York Times report about President Biden today has caught plenty of attention:

President Biden has told a key ally that he knows he may not be able to salvage his candidacy if he cannot convince the public in the coming days that he is up for the job after a disastrous debate performance last week.

The president, whom this ally emphasized is still deeply in the fight for re-election, understands that his next few appearances heading into the holiday weekend must go well, particularly an interview scheduled for Friday with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News and campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

After the story came out, Biden deputy press secretary Andrew Bates issued a denial and also complained about the short amount of time he claims the Times gave them to response: 

Wow, it's a good thing that complaint didn't come from Trump or else another "threat to the very fabric of our democracy" would have been spotted. 

Seven minutes? Republican staffers might be responding, "wow, they gave you that much time!?"

Republicans are telling Bates, "welcome to the party, pal!"

This week has been simply amazing, and it's far from over.

And when it comes to Bates' denial of the Times' story, consider the source:

Bingo.

