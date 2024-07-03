OOF: If the WH Didn't Like the NY Times' Story on Biden, They're REALLY Going to Hate Their New Poll

The Biden White House has moved on from "an attack on a media outlet is an attack on democracy itself" with lightning speed, and that hasn't been more apparent than Team Joe's response to this New York Times report:

Advertisement

President Biden has told a key ally that he knows he may not be able to salvage his candidacy if he cannot convince the public in the coming days that he is up for the job after a disastrous debate performance last week. The president, whom this ally emphasized is still deeply in the fight for re-election, understands that his next few appearances heading into the holiday weekend must go well, particularly an interview scheduled for Friday with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News and campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

White House deputy spox Andrew Bates denied the report and complained that the Times didn't provide enough time for a response (which Republican comms people deal with constantly so welcome to the party):

That claim is absolutely false. If the New York Times had provided us with more than 7 minutes to comment we would have told them so. https://t.co/SRTYIVTy7v — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) July 3, 2024

If the WH didn't like that from the NY Times, they're really not going to like what came next.

A new poll shows that President Biden keeps on losing ground to Donald Trump:

NEW POLL from New York Times:



74% Agree that "Joe Biden is just too old to be an effective president."



This result includes 62% of JOE BIDEN's voters from 2020 🚨 pic.twitter.com/P03QHIpONm — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 3, 2024

There's no good news in this for Team Biden:

Donald Trump leads Joe Biden by 6 points among likely voters nationwide in a New York Times/Siena College poll taken after the debate. He leads by 9 points among registered voters. https://t.co/hxTY7fDS4X — Nate Cohn (@Nate_Cohn) July 3, 2024

#New General Election Poll



🔴 Trump 49% (+8)

🔵 Biden 41%



Likely voters

🔴 Trump 49% (+6)

🔵 Biden 43%



NYT A+ - 1,532 RV - 7/2 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) July 3, 2024

🚨No wonder why the Biden campaign released a fake internal poll this morning...



The just released New York Times poll is absolutely devastating for Joe Biden:



🟥 President Trump - 49% (+8)



🟦 Joe Biden - 41% https://t.co/vc7LWksvKk pic.twitter.com/KEUvKW4yfe — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) July 3, 2024

Meanwhile, Biden reportedly just told fellow Dems that there's no way he's dropping out of the race:

JUST IN: President Biden on campaign call:



"Let me say this as clearly as I possibly can as simply and straightforward as I can: I am running… no one’s pushing me out. I’m not leaving. I’m in this race to the end and we’re going to win." — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) July 3, 2024

That should come as great news to the... Trump campaign.