OOF: If the WH Didn't Like the NY Times' Story on Biden, They're REALLY Going to Hate Their New Poll

Doug P.  |  4:50 PM on July 03, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Biden White House has moved on from "an attack on a media outlet is an attack on democracy itself" with lightning speed, and that hasn't been more apparent than Team Joe's response to this New York Times report:

President Biden has told a key ally that he knows he may not be able to salvage his candidacy if he cannot convince the public in the coming days that he is up for the job after a disastrous debate performance last week.

The president, whom this ally emphasized is still deeply in the fight for re-election, understands that his next few appearances heading into the holiday weekend must go well, particularly an interview scheduled for Friday with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News and campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

White House deputy spox Andrew Bates denied the report and complained that the Times didn't provide enough time for a response (which Republican comms people deal with constantly so welcome to the party): 

If the WH didn't like that from the NY Times, they're really not going to like what came next.

A new poll shows that President Biden keeps on losing ground to Donald Trump: 

There's no good news in this for Team Biden:

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

