She MAD! AOC Has the Meltdown-iest of ALL Meltdowns Over SCOTUS Immunity Ruling,...
WOW! Democrats Have Had a Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very BAD Few Days (Let...
OUCH! People Have Questions About This Job Opening to Assist Dr. Jill Biden
All the OOF! Jill Biden's Vogue Cover Gets Much Deserved MEME Treatment and...
BREAKING: The Supreme Court Orders a Second Look at Social Media Freedom of...
REEE *Breathe* EEE! Our CNN Pals Are Having a Totally NORMAL One After...
Have You Heard of 'Medical Fatphobia'?
Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs...
'Straight Up Bats**t': Justice Sotomayor's Dissent on Trump Immunity Is Like an Audition...
LOL, It's REAL! Check Out GLORIOUS Glimpse Into LA Debate Watch Party, Especially...
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump's Immunity Claims
Rep. Clyburn Says He's Only Hearing From People Who Want Dems to 'Keep...
Asking for Refunds?! ROFL! Biden Donors Freak TF OUT on Campaign Manager After...
Of COURSE: Biden Family Pushes Bag of Brain-Dead Biden to FIRE Advisers After...

'STILL Using This Narrative'! WH Tries to Debunk Reports About Biden in Familiar Fashion

Doug P.  |  2:15 PM on July 01, 2024
Twitter

Last week Axios had a report about "two Bidens": One of them exists between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and the other exists outside of those hours, which is when the debate occurred: 

Advertisement

Between the lines: Biden's miscues and limitations are more familiar inside the White House.

  • The time of day is important as to which of the two Bidens will appear.
  • From 10am to 4pm, Biden is dependably engaged — and many of his public events in front of cameras are held within those hours.
  • Outside of that time range or while traveling abroad, Biden is more likely to have verbal miscues and become fatigued, aides told Axios.

Which Biden we see might also depend on what phase the moon is in, but that's for another day.

Just days after Biden's debate performance put the Left's "cheap fakes" excuse to rest, the White House has returned to the usual "just believe us when we tell you how energetic and with it the president is and not your lying eyes and ears":

We're getting embarrassed for them at this point. 

Recommended

Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case
Sam J.
Advertisement

"Don't believe your lying eyes and ears" combined with "Biden might not be able to speak too good sometimes but at least he's a truth-teller" is all the Dems have at this point, and they're both laughable.

Nope, because people have eyes and ears.

Does the White House's response to reports about Biden sound more like North Korean state media, or Baghdad Bob? YOU make the call:

We can't see what excuses they use for "sharp as a tack" Biden after the next debate in September... if there is one.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case
Sam J.
She MAD! AOC Has the Meltdown-iest of ALL Meltdowns Over SCOTUS Immunity Ruling, Threatens Impeachment
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
All the OOF! Jill Biden's Vogue Cover Gets Much Deserved MEME Treatment and Here Are Some of the BEST
Sam J.
REEE *Breathe* EEE! Our CNN Pals Are Having a Totally NORMAL One After Immunity Ruling ... Or NOT (Watch)
Sam J.
BREAKING: The Supreme Court Orders a Second Look at Social Media Freedom of Expression Laws
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case Sam J.
Advertisement