'STILL Using This Narrative'! WH Tries to Debunk Reports About Biden in Familiar Fashion

Last week Axios had a report about "two Bidens": One of them exists between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., and the other exists outside of those hours, which is when the debate occurred:

Between the lines: Biden's miscues and limitations are more familiar inside the White House. The time of day is important as to which of the two Bidens will appear.

From 10am to 4pm, Biden is dependably engaged — and many of his public events in front of cameras are held within those hours.

Outside of that time range or while traveling abroad, Biden is more likely to have verbal miscues and become fatigued, aides told Axios.

Which Biden we see might also depend on what phase the moon is in, but that's for another day.

Just days after Biden's debate performance put the Left's "cheap fakes" excuse to rest, the White House has returned to the usual "just believe us when we tell you how energetic and with it the president is and not your lying eyes and ears":

We're getting embarrassed for them at this point.

They are STILL using this narrative… JFC! — Rebecca Downs🇺🇸🟦🇮🇱 (@RebeccaRoseGold) June 30, 2024

A handful of people may have believed this before the debate, but asking anyone to believe it after what we all saw? https://t.co/86BGsGn8MW — Kaya (@sisterinferior) July 1, 2024

"Don't believe your lying eyes and ears" combined with "Biden might not be able to speak too good sometimes but at least he's a truth-teller" is all the Dems have at this point, and they're both laughable.

Nope, because people have eyes and ears.

Hopefully members of the media will start asking for proof. — GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) June 30, 2024

Does the White House's response to reports about Biden sound more like North Korean state media, or Baghdad Bob? YOU make the call:

Here is White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates 👇 pic.twitter.com/Til2vulFjc — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) June 30, 2024

Here's a shot of White House Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates: pic.twitter.com/0iZVjWkjlU — David Blackmon's Energy Absurdity (@EnergyAbsurdity) July 1, 2024

We can't see what excuses they use for "sharp as a tack" Biden after the next debate in September... if there is one.