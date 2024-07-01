OUCH! People Have Questions About This Job Opening to Assist Dr. Jill Biden

We often mock claims from Biden and the Dems that this administration has "created" some 20 million jobs (sometimes they make the number even higher) but in fairness they are creating at least one job.

The position is in a listing asking for applicants to be Dr. Jill Biden's Social Media Platforms Manager. Perhaps FLOTUS is going to try and expand her role now that everybody knows who's keeping things moving at the White House.

Dr. Jill Biden seeks a Social Media Platforms Manager to help write daily content and manage scheduling for Twitter (X), Facebook, and Instagram accounts. https://t.co/UW4Tyuwj2w — Daybook (@DaybookJobs) July 1, 2024

Maybe the first lady's office knows she's going to be spending more time going around with her husband and will need extra help on the social media front.

Dr. Biden Social Media Platforms Manager Wilmington, DE Dr. Biden’s Social Media Platforms Manager will report to Dr. Biden’s Digital Director and be expected to write within an established organizational identity for multiple social media platforms and channels, while strategizing how to further develop and expand Dr. Biden’s and the Biden-Harris campaign’s voice online.

Must be experienced at intense gaslighting.

However, people have questions about the position considering what we've seen the last week or two:

Is it a temp job? — Michelle Anderson 🇺🇸 (@MichPAnders) July 1, 2024

Ouch! But yeah, that's a fair question considering how things are looking for Biden's political future.

Why is the "doctor" incapable of thinking for herself? — JWF (@JammieWF) July 1, 2024

Who's paying for that job? — Jay (@dawgs4ever) July 1, 2024

The salary is listed at $65,000 to $85,000 per year plus whatever classified documents you might find laying around in the Wilmington office.

Chief deck chair rearranger on the titanic!! pic.twitter.com/ZCW7GmirW4 — Rap feynman (@0596Simon) July 1, 2024

And we know it's a real listing because of this:

Biden for President requires all employees to be "up to date" on COVID-19 vaccination status as prescribed by the CDC as a condition of employment, unless otherwise prohibited by applicable law.

Does "up to date" at this point mean a ninth or tenth booster? We've lost count.