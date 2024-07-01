'STILL Using This Narrative'! WH Tries to Debunk Reports About Biden in Familiar...
She MAD! AOC Has the Meltdown-iest of ALL Meltdowns Over SCOTUS Immunity Ruling,...
WOW! Democrats Have Had a Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very BAD Few Days (Let...
All the OOF! Jill Biden's Vogue Cover Gets Much Deserved MEME Treatment and...
BREAKING: The Supreme Court Orders a Second Look at Social Media Freedom of...
REEE *Breathe* EEE! Our CNN Pals Are Having a Totally NORMAL One After...
Have You Heard of 'Medical Fatphobia'?
Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs...
'Straight Up Bats**t': Justice Sotomayor's Dissent on Trump Immunity Is Like an Audition...
LOL, It's REAL! Check Out GLORIOUS Glimpse Into LA Debate Watch Party, Especially...
BREAKING: Supreme Court Rules on Trump's Immunity Claims
Rep. Clyburn Says He's Only Hearing From People Who Want Dems to 'Keep...
Asking for Refunds?! ROFL! Biden Donors Freak TF OUT on Campaign Manager After...
Of COURSE: Biden Family Pushes Bag of Brain-Dead Biden to FIRE Advisers After...

OUCH! People Have Questions About This Job Opening to Assist Dr. Jill Biden

Doug P.  |  1:31 PM on July 01, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

We often mock claims from Biden and the Dems that this administration has "created" some 20 million jobs (sometimes they make the number even higher) but in fairness they are creating at least one job.

Advertisement

The position is in a listing asking for applicants to be Dr. Jill Biden's Social Media Platforms Manager. Perhaps FLOTUS is going to try and expand her role now that everybody knows who's keeping things moving at the White House.

Maybe the first lady's office knows she's going to be spending more time going around with her husband and will need extra help on the social media front.

Dr. Biden Social Media Platforms Manager

Wilmington, DE

Dr. Biden’s Social Media Platforms Manager will report to Dr. Biden’s Digital Director and be expected to write within an established organizational identity for multiple social media platforms and channels, while strategizing how to further develop and expand Dr. Biden’s and the Biden-Harris campaign’s voice online.

Must be experienced at intense gaslighting.

However, people have questions about the position considering what we've seen the last week or two:

Recommended

Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case
Sam J.
Advertisement

Ouch! But yeah, that's a fair question considering how things are looking for Biden's political future.

The salary is listed at $65,000 to $85,000 per year plus whatever classified documents you might find laying around in the Wilmington office.

And we know it's a real listing because of this: 

Biden for President requires all employees to be "up to date" on COVID-19 vaccination status as prescribed by the CDC as a condition of employment, unless otherwise prohibited by applicable law.

Does "up to date" at this point mean a ninth or tenth booster? We've lost count.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case
Sam J.
She MAD! AOC Has the Meltdown-iest of ALL Meltdowns Over SCOTUS Immunity Ruling, Threatens Impeachment
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
All the OOF! Jill Biden's Vogue Cover Gets Much Deserved MEME Treatment and Here Are Some of the BEST
Sam J.
REEE *Breathe* EEE! Our CNN Pals Are Having a Totally NORMAL One After Immunity Ruling ... Or NOT (Watch)
Sam J.
'STILL Using This Narrative'! WH Tries to Debunk Reports About Biden in Familiar Fashion
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case Sam J.
Advertisement