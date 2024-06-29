Greg Gutfeld Has an Important Reminder About Why Dems and Media Are 'Reacting in Horror' Over Biden

As you know, the Democrat and media attempts to wave away claims that President Biden is getting increasingly feeble because people have been seeing "cheap fake" videos completely fell apart during and after Thursday night's debate.

Advertisement

The new spin is that "sometimes there are two Bidens" -- the one that's sharp as a tack between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. and the one during the remaining hours that gets the most attention.

You can feel the panic, and Greg Gutfeld has a reminder about what that stems from:

remember: the media democrat complex is reacting in horror over joe's condition not because they saw it - it's because you saw it. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) June 29, 2024

Exactly. They've run out of excuses, not that it's stopping them from continuing to try.

I do generally think the bubble is so thick with some of them that they either genuinely believed it was all “disinformation” or convinced themselves it was mostly exaggerated. https://t.co/QnSTZ01hge — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) June 29, 2024

They lie so much that they often just automatically start to live in the fake world they've created.

There's an "overwhelming possibility that they're lying to you about everything."

Exactly.