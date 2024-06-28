'Did the Order Go Out'? Just Look at All These Brutal NY Times Headlines About the Debate

President Biden's debate performance last night was, by any remotely objective measure, a total disaster for the Democrats and probably came as a surprise to anybody who actually believed the "trust us he's sharp as a tack" spin we've been hearing for more than three years.

It's starting to look like even more of Biden's traditional defenders are getting tired of it, especially after what happened last night that is impossible to try to label a "cheap fake." Look at some of today's NY Times op-ed headlines:

NY Times headlines … did the order go out from the people who really run the country?



Who gave the order? pic.twitter.com/ooFEbyS6YI — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) June 28, 2024

Well, there it is!

The headlines should be "Who is running the country?" — JillyZ 🇺🇸 (@jillyz42) June 28, 2024

We certainly know who's NOT running the show at the White House.

Not unlike MSNBC's Joe Scarborough, the Times and others in the media are joining in on the fast pivot:

The New York Times, one week apart: pic.twitter.com/5y42E5dxj5 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 28, 2024

So much for the Left's "cheap fakes" spin on Biden.