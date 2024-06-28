BREAKING: The Supreme Court Declares: 'Chevron is Overruled'
Brutal: Trump's Campaign Let Biden Do ALL the Talking (or Mumbling) in This...
WATCH the Painfully Awkward 'Lovers Spat' Between Morning Joe and Mika Over Biden's...
Joe Scarborough's Opinion of Biden's Fitness for Office Changed a LOT in Just...
'Biden Is Toast': Politico Can't Spin Joe Biden's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very...
CNN Host SHOCKED Biden Knew 'Every One of These Questions Was Coming' but...
OOPS! U.S. Border Patrol Union NUKES Biden's Claim of Having Their Support ......
'Somewhere Approaching Panic': Even MSNBC's Joy Reid Knows It Might Be OVER for...
#SwapJoeOut Andrew Yang (and Others) Are In Full-Blown PANIC Over Biden Debate Performance
Debate: Sources Say President Biden Has a Cold
Biden Simp Harry Sisson Says That TRUMP Is Rambling Incoherently
Miranda Devine Traces CIA's Role in That '51 Former Intelligence Officials' Letter
Joe Biden Comes Out Against Late Term Abortion, Sort Of

'Did the Order Go Out'? Just Look at All These Brutal NY Times Headlines About the Debate

Doug P.  |  10:20 AM on June 28, 2024
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

President Biden's debate performance last night was, by any remotely objective measure, a total disaster for the Democrats and probably came as a surprise to anybody who actually believed the "trust us he's sharp as a tack" spin we've been hearing for more than three years. 

It's starting to look like even more of Biden's traditional defenders are getting tired of it, especially after what happened last night that is impossible to try to label a "cheap fake." Look at some of today's NY Times op-ed headlines: 

Well, there it is!

We certainly know who's NOT running the show at the White House.

Not unlike MSNBC's Joe Scarborough, the Times and others in the media are joining in on the fast pivot:

So much for the Left's "cheap fakes" spin on Biden.

