Biden Says One Thing He Still Does Well Is Tell the Truth (Fact-Check: FALSE)

After a disastrous debate, the Biden campaign thought it was important to get the president back into more familiar territory: Being introduced by his wife at a campaign rally and then reading off a teleprompter.

obviously, if this is how Biden had acted and spoken on stage last night, the conversation today would be much different pic.twitter.com/vVKxJjAtNH — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) June 28, 2024

Yeah, it's amazing what can happen when there are magical screens with all the words on them right in front of you that somebody else wrote!

You know there are no teleprompters in debates, right?



Right??? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 28, 2024

During Biden's speech, which was clearly designed to try and spin away the debacle everybody witnessed last night, he acknowledged the debate shortcomings and punctuated that with an unintentional laugh line:

Folks, I might not walk as easily or talk as smoothly as I used to.



I might not debate as well as I used to.



But what I do know is how to tell the truth.pic.twitter.com/ep5D0EhT5P — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024

"What I do know is how to tell the truth."

Ironically that's another lie from Biden. Even CNN's fact-checker couldn't avoid calling out Biden's debate night whoppers, most of which he repeated in his campaign speech today:

The list of Biden's lies is a mile long.

Biden in fact does NOT know how to tell the truth because he's a serial liar and has been his entire political career. But the good news for Republicans is that Biden obviously has zero intention of stepping aside for any reason. Bring on November!