Biden Says One Thing He Still Does Well Is Tell the Truth (Fact-Check:...
EXCLUSIVE SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership. Ends TODAY!
Joe Biden Goes Down With the Ship, Democrats in Full Panic Mode!
WINNING! Texas Supreme Court Upholds Ban on Sex Changes for Minors
VIP: The Debate Proved Joe Biden Is Sick but He Does Not Deserve...
Breaking: The Supreme Court Rules in Favor of January 6 Defendants
Dem Rep Assures Those Thinking Biden Can't Do the Job That 'We Have...
After Biden's Debate Disaster Democrats Must Replace Him or Accept Certain Humiliating Def...
BREAKING: The Supreme Court Declares: 'Chevron is Overruled'
Brutal: Trump's Campaign Let Biden Do ALL the Talking (or Mumbling) in This...
'Did the Order Go Out'? Just Look at All These Brutal NY Times...
WATCH the Painfully Awkward 'Lovers Spat' Between Morning Joe and Mika Over Biden's...
Joe Scarborough's Opinion of Biden's Fitness for Office Changed a LOT in Just...
'Biden Is Toast': Politico Can't Spin Joe Biden's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very...

Alexander Vindman Wants to Know Why Trump As President Did Nothing to End the Russia/Ukraine War

Doug P.  |  2:06 PM on June 28, 2024
Meme screenshot

It's become abundantly clear Biden supporters -- the super loyal ones that still remain on board even after last night's train wreck of a debate -- have a strategy that involves hoping everybody has very short memories. 

Advertisement

During the debate, the subject of Russia and Ukraine was brought up and Biden said this about Trump:

Number two, we got over 100,000 Americans and others out of Afghanistan during that airlift. Number three, we found ourselves in a situation where, if you take a look at what Trump did in Ukraine, he’s – this guy told Ukraine – told Trump, do whatever you want and do whatever you want. And that’s exactly what Trump did to Putin, encouraged him, do whatever you want. And he went in.

There's a major timeline issue with that, but first here's what Biden supporter Alexander Vindman had to say about Trump:

Really?

Trump did NOTHING about the Russia/Ukraine war because it hadn't started yet. That happened just over a year after Vindman's guy entered the White House. 

Recommended

Breaking: The Supreme Court Rules in Favor of January 6 Defendants
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

"Why didn't Trump stop something that started after his successor took office?"

Apparently he was serious.

That debate was traumatic for the Dems.

Lots of things weren't happening before Biden took office, such as high inflation, energy prices and the border invasion that this administration has allowed.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Breaking: The Supreme Court Rules in Favor of January 6 Defendants
Aaron Walker
WATCH the Painfully Awkward 'Lovers Spat' Between Morning Joe and Mika Over Biden's Debate Performance
Aaron Walker
CNN Host SHOCKED Biden Knew 'Every One of These Questions Was Coming' but STILL Blew It
Doug P.
Joe Biden Goes Down With the Ship, Democrats in Full Panic Mode!
Twitchy Video
BREAKING: The Supreme Court Declares: 'Chevron is Overruled'
Aaron Walker
Dem Rep Assures Those Thinking Biden Can't Do the Job That 'We Have a Great Team of People to Help'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Breaking: The Supreme Court Rules in Favor of January 6 Defendants Aaron Walker
Advertisement