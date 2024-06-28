Alexander Vindman Wants to Know Why Trump As President Did Nothing to End the Russia/Ukraine War

It's become abundantly clear Biden supporters -- the super loyal ones that still remain on board even after last night's train wreck of a debate -- have a strategy that involves hoping everybody has very short memories.

During the debate, the subject of Russia and Ukraine was brought up and Biden said this about Trump:

Number two, we got over 100,000 Americans and others out of Afghanistan during that airlift. Number three, we found ourselves in a situation where, if you take a look at what Trump did in Ukraine, he’s – this guy told Ukraine – told Trump, do whatever you want and do whatever you want. And that’s exactly what Trump did to Putin, encouraged him, do whatever you want. And he went in.

There's a major timeline issue with that, but first here's what Biden supporter Alexander Vindman had to say about Trump:

What did Trump do during his four years to end the Russia-Ukraine war? Nothing. Trump is full of shit. — Alexander S. Vindman ❎ (@AVindman) June 28, 2024

Really?

Serious question: why is this post still up?



Do you WANT the world to realize that you are either gleefully willing to lie for a politician or that you are too stupid to use google before posting? — ₿ Michelle Ray ₿ (@GaltsGirl) June 28, 2024

Trump did NOTHING about the Russia/Ukraine war because it hadn't started yet. That happened just over a year after Vindman's guy entered the White House.

Trump’s last day in office was January 20, 2021.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24th, 2022. https://t.co/dBkiCktoXk — Jake🌵 (@_JVH36) June 28, 2024

"Why didn't Trump stop something that started after his successor took office?"

Lol. You serious Clark? — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) June 28, 2024

Apparently he was serious.

Um... the Russia-Ukraine war started under Biden. I think the Democrats are in a little bit of a panic at the moment. https://t.co/ZI29T1LXhg — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) June 28, 2024

That debate was traumatic for the Dems.

Putin didn’t capture an inch of Ukrainian territory while Trump was POTUS, hot shot, meaning tens of thousands of Ukrainian men, women, and children didn’t die either. https://t.co/6UVpbBOYHq — Jason Epstein (@Southfive) June 28, 2024

Lots of things weren't happening before Biden took office, such as high inflation, energy prices and the border invasion that this administration has allowed.