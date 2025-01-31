'Anti-Violence' Columbia Prof Gets SPANKED for Quoting Bloodthirsty Psychopath Che Guevara

There is no more idiotic, privileged, and arrogant class in America than college professors and other academics. They think they're smart, but they are so out-of-touch with reality it's almost funny.

Almost.

At least, it would be if they didn't spout insane ideas (seriously, you don't hear plumbers bloviating about gender ideology) and if they didn't idolize some of history's worst actors.

Like Che Guevara.

Guevara became a good commie on October 9, 1967. Prior to that, he was a racist, homophobic, violent murderer.

The life of a single human being is worth a million times more than all the property of the richest man on earth



-Che Guevara pic.twitter.com/20z27HNvdV — Prof Zenkus (@anthonyzenkus) January 31, 2025

Here's how this hero of the Left treated gays:

In the process of building a communist society after Fidel Castro came to power in 1959 in Cuba, one of the ideas Che Guevara presented and promoted was the notion of the “new man.” This concept grew out of Guevara’s aversion to capitalism, and was first explained in his note on “Man and Socialism in Cuba“. He believed that “The individual under socialism (…) is more complete,” and that the state should educate men and women in anti-capitalist, cooperative, selfless and non-materialistic values. Anyone who deviated from the “new man” was seen as a ”counter-revolutionary.” Such was the case of gay men —whom Guevara referred to as “sexual perverts.” Both Guevara and Castro considered homosexuality a bourgeois decadence. In an interview in 1965, Castro explained that “A deviation of that nature clashes with the concept we have of what a militant communist should be.” Che Guevara also helped establish the first Cuban concentration camp in Guanahacabibes in 1960. This camp was the first of many. From the Nazis, the Cuban government also adapted the motto at Auschwitz, “Work sets you free,” changing it to “Work will make you men.” According to Álvaro Vargas Llosa, homosexuals, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Afro-Cuban priests, and others who were believed to have committed a crime against revolutionary morals, were forced to work in these camps to correct their “anti-social behavior.” Many of them died; others were tortured or raped.

What a peach.

And here's what Che had to say about Blacks:

Guevara also espoused racist views. In his diary, he referred to black people as “those magnificent examples of the African race who have maintained their racial purity thanks to their lack of an affinity with bathing.” He also thought white Europeans were superior to people of African descent, and described Mexicans as “a band of illiterate Indians.”

The Left still love this guy. Which speaks volumes about them.

And none of it is good.

For a Columbia professor, he's really stupid, isn't he?

Between Che and Hamas, Columbia professors fangirl the worst people in the world. — Glen Bolger (@posglen) January 31, 2025

Truly. The worst.

Says in your bio younare "anti-violence commie" yet you idolize che? Dude, you're a complete fraud. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) January 31, 2025

Fraud and hypocrite.

It’s amazing that he murdered so many people, then… — Armed Liberal (@TheArmedLiberal) January 31, 2025

Really amazing. Between 1959 and 1963, he killed about 500 people.

That's a lot of property, then.

#CheGuevara was no hero, he was a bloodthirsty executioner who personally oversaw firing squads, crushed dissent, and built a legacy of murder and oppression. His own words expose him: "Judicial proof is unnecessary... this is a revolution!" Stop glorifying a killer. #TheTruth — Rt. Hon Burnham Taplow (@RtHonBTaplow) January 31, 2025

The good old professor took the time to respond to this post, and it's a doozy:

George Washington was a killer. You glorify him, don't you? — Prof Zenkus (@anthonyzenkus) January 31, 2025

LOL.

Guevara isn't fit to shine Washington's shoes, you absolute lawn flamingo.

People can be communists or nazis or whatever as long as they leave me alone, but I think it should be equally as socially unacceptable to proudly quote someone like Che Guevara as it is to quote Hitler. https://t.co/DoMJLr1rAS — Benjie (@sethamin) January 31, 2025

We're okay with this.

Professor Z is ignoring the children of the bourgeois that Comrade Che killed. https://t.co/afqR1yISt8 — Spuds "Reprehensible Tweets" McKenzie (@AyeRishPirate) January 31, 2025

He doesn't care about them.

also, “We don’t need proof to execute a man. We only need proof that it’s necessary to execute him.” https://t.co/lfr9JTGnjU — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 31, 2025

Great guy, that Che.

Not.

Richest man on earth: Elon Musk, $436B

Number of people killed by Che Guevara as executioner at La Cabaña prison: 500



Damages owed by Che Guevara: more than $218 quintillion https://t.co/3U6Gh0dihg — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) January 31, 2025

Pay up, Professor.