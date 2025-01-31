Outright Money Laundering: Oilfield Rando Notes EPA Has Shut Down $20 BILLION Biden Tried to Hide

We cannot wait for the deluge of stories from the Biden administration and how corrupt, dysfunctional, and messed up it really was behind the scenes.

Democrats can pretend Joe Biden was just a doddering, demented grandpa but the reality is far different. The administration engaged in a cover-up of Biden's cognitive decline, and Biden was always a terrible, lying scumbag. So what we learn will probably not shock us.

We'll start with this little tidbit about the EPA and the Inflation Reduction Act:

One IRA slush fund down.



But it appears Biden’s EPA stashed $20 billion in other green slush funds with @Citibank before leaving office to keep it from being rescinded.



This is outright money laundering. pic.twitter.com/ywWJsyqlbB — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 30, 2025

More from E&E News:

Four recipients contacted by POLITICO’s E&E News said they had lost access to EPA’s online grant management portal, called the Automated Standard Application for Payments, or ASAP, on Wednesday morning — more than 12 hours after a federal judge temporarily blocked Trump’s expansive spending freeze. The recipients, who were granted anonymity to discuss government funding decisions, said they were not given any point of contact for questions related to the spending pause. Two said their EPA program managers had cut off contact. OMB on Wednesday rescinded the Monday memo that initiated the spending freeze, but the ASAP portal was still inaccessible by midafternoon Wednesday, four grant recipients said. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X on Wednesday that the administration was not rescinding the spending freeze, only the OMB memo. 'This is NOT a rescission of the federal funding freeze,' she said. EPA referred E&E News to the Justice Department. The Justice Department declined to comment.

Clawbacks are in order. — Winston Niles Rumfoord (@RumfoordNiles) January 30, 2025

If the Treasury entered the agreement for Citibank to hold the funds, there should be an exit clause the administration could exercise to recall the funds. Or simply pressure Citi to return it, either way. — Andrew Fox (@Fox_Andrew) January 30, 2025

Our tax money, @Citibank give me the account username/password and I will distribute appropriately: peanut butter and ammo for all legal citizens — WVjeep_militia (@WVjeep_militia) January 30, 2025

Wow - they were really in the plunder/loot stage of regime failure.

Hope we can right this ship quick. — Ken Nelson (@atKenNelson) January 31, 2025

“We can’t cut the budget. We need more money. Women and children will starve.” — Santiago (@fezzaririder) January 30, 2025

How is it not a massive scandal that Democrats conspired to stash $20 billion in slush funds with a fininacial institution so that the next administration couldn’t rescind them?



Why hasn’t @Citibank been dragged in front of Congress? https://t.co/LUMFj6uvNL — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 30, 2025

They are openly money laundering to hide their malfeasance from the American people. We have a right to know. https://t.co/zi99bOqO8u — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) January 30, 2025

Why was taxpayer money authorized by Biden's green boondoggle (IRA) deposited into a private bank rather than being held by the treasury?



This needs to be investigated and the money returned to the federal government. https://t.co/qEXTkS32Mf — The Empowerment Alliance (@EmpoweringUSA) January 30, 2025

