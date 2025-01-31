INSANE: Elon Musk Weighs in on Reddit Banning Comic Artist for Defending Musk...
Outright Money Laundering: Oilfield Rando Notes EPA Has Shut Down $20 BILLION Biden Tried to Hide

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on January 31, 2025
AP Photo/Tony Dejak

We cannot wait for the deluge of stories from the Biden administration and how corrupt, dysfunctional, and messed up it really was behind the scenes.

Democrats can pretend Joe Biden was just a doddering, demented grandpa but the reality is far different. The administration engaged in a cover-up of Biden's cognitive decline, and Biden was always a terrible, lying scumbag. So what we learn will probably not shock us.

We'll start with this little tidbit about the EPA and the Inflation Reduction Act:

Wow.

More from E&E News:

Four recipients contacted by POLITICO’s E&E News said they had lost access to EPA’s online grant management portal, called the Automated Standard Application for Payments, or ASAP, on Wednesday morning — more than 12 hours after a federal judge temporarily blocked Trump’s expansive spending freeze.

The recipients, who were granted anonymity to discuss government funding decisions, said they were not given any point of contact for questions related to the spending pause. Two said their EPA program managers had cut off contact.

OMB on Wednesday rescinded the Monday memo that initiated the spending freeze, but the ASAP portal was still inaccessible by midafternoon Wednesday, four grant recipients said. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on X on Wednesday that the administration was not rescinding the spending freeze, only the OMB memo.

'This is NOT a rescission of the federal funding freeze,' she said.

EPA referred E&E News to the Justice Department. The Justice Department declined to comment.

Incredible stuff.

Absolutely.

Either way.

Oooh. Can we get some crunchy peanut butter, please?

They need to right this ship, pronto.

Yeah, no.

It should be a scandal and Citibank should be answering to Congress.

We absolutely have a right to know. They're using our money.

It's not their money. It's our money.

Sunlight is the best disinfected.

