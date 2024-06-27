CNN’s Fact-Checker Notes That He’s Back After ‘Many Months of Not Tweeting’
Debate Night Preivew, Fiery Trump Ads, Tucker Goes Wild on Aussie Journalist!
CNN Moderators Won't Place the Responsibility of Calling Out Trump's Lies Entirely on...
EXCLUSIVE SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership. 48 Hours ONLY!
Cori Bush, Down by 22 Points in the Polls, Says AIPAC Is a...
White House Pool Reporters Angry CNN Will Not Allow Them to Observe Presidential...
Special Operations Association Warns of ' Rising Terror Threats' Following Biden's Afghani...
Michelle Obama Has Been Absent from the Biden Campaign Circuit and the Rumor...
These 3 Polls Released in the Last 24 Hours Mean Biden Will Be...
BIAS: AG Hamilton Notices How Often Media Uses 'Far-Left' and 'Far-Right' (Results Won't...
The Supreme Court Upholds the Right to a Jury Trial, Leftists Melt Down
Nightmarish 'Fleshy' Robot Made From Living Human Skin Cells Is Capable of Making...
NBC News' Chuck Todd Not Sure Biden's Very Nimble Anymore (I Can't Stop...
Buyers Remorse: As Government Mandates EVs, Nearly HALF of Current Owners Want to...

It's On! Join Us for Our Debate Live Blog and 'Twitchy After Dark' Party Later This Evening

Doug P.  |  5:30 PM on June 27, 2024
Sarah D.

The first presidential debate is tonight, and there can't be an audience at the venue (as of now CNN isn't even letting any other reporters in), but we'd love it if you'd join us for our live blog. 

Advertisement

A few of our writers/editors will be weighing in between 8:45 p.m. and about 10:30 p.m. eastern and there's sure to be snark, serious analysis, more snark and mockery of what's sure to be some bias on the part of CNN's moderators/Dem cheerleaders. 

So, join us tonight, in part to see what happened to Biden when they took him out of carbon freeze after being hidden away for a week at Camp David and prepare for the lefty media to claim actual debate video is part of a "cheap fakes" campaign.

When the live blog starts, you'll be able to get there from the main page and we'll also post a link here. We're calling it "Twitchy After Dark" and hope you can join us.

Just look at all the enthusiastic Biden supporters in Atlanta, which is in no way staged. This reminds me of the "there are DOZENS of us" gif:

Hopefully somebody's there to help guide Joe back to the car afterwards. 

 

via GIPHY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Supreme Court Upholds the Right to a Jury Trial, Leftists Melt Down
Aaron Walker
CNN’s Fact-Checker Notes That He’s Back After ‘Many Months of Not Tweeting’
Brett T.
Cori Bush, Down by 22 Points in the Polls, Says AIPAC Is a 'Threat to Democracy' After Bowman Loss
Amy Curtis
CNN Moderators Won't Place the Responsibility of Calling Out Trump's Lies Entirely on Biden
Doug P.
These 3 Polls Released in the Last 24 Hours Mean Biden Will Be Extra Furious Tonight
Doug P.
White House Pool Reporters Angry CNN Will Not Allow Them to Observe Presidential Debate
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Supreme Court Upholds the Right to a Jury Trial, Leftists Melt Down Aaron Walker
Advertisement