It's On! Join Us for Our Debate Live Blog and 'Twitchy After Dark' Party Later This Evening

The first presidential debate is tonight, and there can't be an audience at the venue (as of now CNN isn't even letting any other reporters in), but we'd love it if you'd join us for our live blog.

Advertisement

A few of our writers/editors will be weighing in between 8:45 p.m. and about 10:30 p.m. eastern and there's sure to be snark, serious analysis, more snark and mockery of what's sure to be some bias on the part of CNN's moderators/Dem cheerleaders.

So, join us tonight, in part to see what happened to Biden when they took him out of carbon freeze after being hidden away for a week at Camp David and prepare for the lefty media to claim actual debate video is part of a "cheap fakes" campaign.

When the live blog starts, you'll be able to get there from the main page and we'll also post a link here. We're calling it "Twitchy After Dark" and hope you can join us.

Just look at all the enthusiastic Biden supporters in Atlanta, which is in no way staged. This reminds me of the "there are DOZENS of us" gif:

.⁦@POTUS⁩ making a quick stop pre debate in Atlanta to greet supporters pic.twitter.com/FRqmPfdsty — Lauren Egan (@Lauren_V_Egan) June 27, 2024

Hopefully somebody's there to help guide Joe back to the car afterwards.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

via GIPHY