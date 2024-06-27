CNN Demonstrates 'Sudden Innovation in Debate Technology' in Use for Biden vs. Trump

Bill Maher Explains Why the Left Is Losing So Badly These Days
Doug P.  |  9:57 AM on June 27, 2024
Twitter

In order for President Biden's campaign to agree to debate Donald Trump, the latter had to agree to a number of conditions, one of which is that there will be no actual back-and-forth debating happening at this particular debate. 

Advertisement

To make sure there isn't any cross-talk, CNN moderators will be using a microphone cutoff system and have even provided a demonstration of how it will work. How the mods use this to Biden's advantage remains to be seen:

This will be extra helpful for Biden knowing that the CNN moderators are they guy who has equated Trump with Hitler and the woman who is married to one of the ex-intel people who signed the infamous "Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents are likely part of a Russian disinformation campaign" letter.

Two of the other conditions for the debate were no audience and there will be a couple commercial breaks.

The interruptions and real-time "fact checks" will be many if Trump's scoring too many points.

Amazing, right?

That's pretty much what it's designed to do.

Maybe they can put those measures in place for the second debate!

