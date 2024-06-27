CNN Demonstrates 'Sudden Innovation in Debate Technology' in Use for Biden vs. Trump

In order for President Biden's campaign to agree to debate Donald Trump, the latter had to agree to a number of conditions, one of which is that there will be no actual back-and-forth debating happening at this particular debate.

To make sure there isn't any cross-talk, CNN moderators will be using a microphone cutoff system and have even provided a demonstration of how it will work. How the mods use this to Biden's advantage remains to be seen:

CNN demonstrates how microphones will work at the Biden-Trump debate during interruptions. pic.twitter.com/HUXU11vRRt — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 26, 2024

This will be extra helpful for Biden knowing that the CNN moderators are they guy who has equated Trump with Hitler and the woman who is married to one of the ex-intel people who signed the infamous "Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents are likely part of a Russian disinformation campaign" letter.

The sudden innovation in debate technology is remarkable. What could have driven this?pic.twitter.com/iJkoXtuqr1 — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) June 27, 2024

Two of the other conditions for the debate were no audience and there will be a couple commercial breaks.

So much for "Debating". 🤡🤡 — Dave Toussaint (@engineco16) June 26, 2024

Will the moderators mics be turned off as well, or will they be able to interrupt? — Edmond Dougherty (@EddieDoc) June 27, 2024

The interruptions and real-time "fact checks" will be many if Trump's scoring too many points.

The desperation to control former President Trump from speaking on Biden’s complete destruction of our economy, borders and country during his failed term.



The desperate attempt to shield Biden, is an indictment of the entire administration. https://t.co/evaHKKdAVe — G (@G__Tweets__) June 27, 2024

And this sudden breakthrough could be used by @CNN to help curb @JoeBiden’s rambling nonsense. https://t.co/HZ9uzvxYBD — Bryan Watkins (@bryanwatkins) June 27, 2024

On/Off switches. What will they think of next? https://t.co/J3NAr2jeh5 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 27, 2024

Amazing, right?

Unreal.



They are pretending that for the first time in US history the two lead candidates for President of the United States need to have some CNN stooge shut their mics off like children.



Obvious goal is to protect Biden & allow him to repeat the lines they are feeding him. https://t.co/jzSaBUgJQQ — Bruce Fenton (@brucefenton) June 27, 2024

That's pretty much what it's designed to do.

Disappointed in the lack of electrical shocks or air horns in this setup if I’m being honest https://t.co/EiAeHWS355 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 27, 2024

Maybe they can put those measures in place for the second debate!