CNBC Baffled That Miami Is Still a Real Estate Hot Spot Despite All the Climate Change Warnings

Climate change fear mongers seem to be having a major issue: People aren't adjusting their behavior based only on their alarmist rhetoric.

It seems to be causing some confusion in the media. Gee, what could the problem be?

Miami is 'ground zero' for climate risk. People are moving to the area and building there anyway https://t.co/xCqHGCyXf1 — CNBC (@CNBC) June 26, 2024

As usual the media continues to pretend not to understand what's happened and why:

Rising seas threaten to swallow much of the Miami metro area in the coming decades as the world continues to warm and faraway ice sheets melt. By 2060, about 60% of Miami-Dade County will be submerged, estimates Harold Wanless, a professor of geography and sustainable development at the University of Miami. Yet people keep moving there. The city’s skyline has grown in tandem. Miami’s boom runs headlong into a harsh yet inescapable truth: It’s “ground zero for climate change,” said Sonia Brubaker, chief resilience officer for the City of Miami. Climate risk is “always on our thoughts,” said Habibian, 39, who moved to Miami-Dade County about six years ago.

Hey, maybe it's got something to do with the fact that these people tell us we're going to die in five years and they've been doing that repeatedly for decades. What's amazing is that Miami employs a "chief resilience officer" who it seems has a job that involves trying to scare people into not investing in the area.

When it comes to the reason people roll their eyes at the fear mongering, it's not hard to figure out:

Miami was supposed to be underwater by 2000.. sooo — Ferro (@ferrofutures) June 26, 2024

If CNBC really wants an answer to their question maybe they should ask rich climate change alarmists who keep dropping millions on beachfront property even though, according to them, it's going to be under water soon if everybody except them stops using fossil fuels and starts eating insects.

Obama said the same thing and bought oceanfront estates on Martha's Vineyard Island and Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/FBHs3BM4ah — Mike Roche (@mikeroche) June 26, 2024

Has any reporter EVER asked Obama (or Al Gore, or John Kerry, etc.) about that? Of course not.

That means no one buying your “Climate Change” hoax anymore. — L1 ن Actual☦️ (@L1Actual) June 26, 2024

They almost seem angry that most people aren't buying the BS, and that's fine.