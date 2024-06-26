'The Switch Is On'! Here's One of Biden's Surrogates at Tomorrow's Debate

In modern political history has there ever been a full week that's gone by when nobody's seen the U.S. president at all? That debate prep must be grueling, and Biden's reportedly been getting help from over a dozen advisers.

Last night Jesse Watters had a segment about the debate, which is the earliest one's ever been held before a presidential contest, being more of a test for Biden than Trump:

The whole world will tune in on Thursday to see if Biden can hack it. If he can’t, they’ll swap him out…He has to deliver his lines or the democrats might play ring around the Rosie with Kamala, Newsom, and Crooked in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/Yo2L2ay6hH — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) June 26, 2024

Newsom will be there according to media reports:

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday is slated to attend the Presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Two sources close to the situation who spoke on the condition they remain anonymous confirmed the governor is scheduled to head to Atlanta for the debate as a surrogate for the Biden campaign. The New York Times reported earlier this month the campaign had asked Newsom to serve in that role in what's known as the "spin room" to speak to journalists following the debate, which is airing on CNN.

Many believe Gavin Newsom's waiting in the wings, but tomorrow night he'll be serving as a Biden surrogate at the debate, and he might have ulterior motives:

Brilliant move by Biden. Bringing in the one person in America who makes him look popular by comparison. pic.twitter.com/LvCULblQBm — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) June 26, 2024

Pass the popcorn!

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: Has the Democrat Party determined that Thursday's debate is make or break for Biden? If he stumbles will they replace him with Newsom? How will this go over with Kamala Harris? pic.twitter.com/2SJ87MxpDJ — @amuse (@amuse) June 25, 2024

If Biden ends up being able to stand up for the full debate the Dems and media will praise it as the best debate performance of all time, but what'll happen behind the scenes remains to be seen.

Hours after Gavin Newsom’s State of the State of California, which was basically a 30 minute presidential campaign ad, he is headed to the debates to serve as a surrogate for Joe Biden?



The switch is on… pic.twitter.com/u5FdmUwqom — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 25, 2024

Maybe if Newsom's there Trump should borrow Gov. DeSantis's "poop map" just to rub that in one more time.

If Biden fails Thursday night the days following are going to be WILD https://t.co/VL0eJcUJ5H — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 26, 2024

Stay tuned! And if you can, join us tomorrow night starting just after 8:45 eastern for our live blog of the debate.