Jamaal Bowman's BIG Election Loss Reminds America the Universe Is Mostly Good and...
Biden Campaign Co-Chair Diagnoses Voters Who Think the Economy Was Better Under Trump...
This Is Fine: Average Salary Required to Own a Home Increased 80.5% Under...
CNN Hosts Left Speechless After Van Jones Says What They Don't Let You...
Sen. Mike Lee's Thread Recounts 2020 Classified Briefing When Intel 'Flat-Out Lied to...
Guy Who Wrecked the Economy Says Trump Doesn't Understand 'Trickle Down Economics' Doesn't...
'Must-Watch TV!': Charlamagne tha God Knows the Debate Is Going to Be a...
The Big Dummies Behind the Biden Campaign Account Release Trump Attack Ad and...
BREAKING: The Supreme Court Rules on Social Media Censorship Imposed by the Biden...
Media Quickly Joins All Hands on Deck Effort to Explain How Trump Would...
Mayorkas Says There's No Evidence People ISIS-Affiliated Group Smuggled Into the US Intend...
WOOF! Gretchen Whitmer Tweets a Dog-Themed Campaign Ad and the Cringe Is Fatal
Massachusetts Governor Sends Officials to the Border to Let Immigrants Know 'Our Shelters...
Prosecutor Trying to Jail Texas Children's Whistleblower Hadn't Reviewed the Evidence

'The Switch Is On'! Here's One of Biden's Surrogates at Tomorrow's Debate

Doug P.  |  3:26 PM on June 26, 2024
meme

In modern political history has there ever been a full week that's gone by when nobody's seen the U.S. president at all? That debate prep must be grueling, and Biden's reportedly been getting help from over a dozen advisers.

Advertisement

Last night Jesse Watters had a segment about the debate, which is the earliest one's ever been held before a presidential contest, being more of a test for Biden than Trump:

Newsom will be there according to media reports:

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday is slated to attend the Presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

Two sources close to the situation who spoke on the condition they remain anonymous confirmed the governor is scheduled to head to Atlanta for the debate as a surrogate for the Biden campaign. The New York Times reported earlier this month the campaign had asked Newsom to serve in that role in what's known as the "spin room" to speak to journalists following the debate, which is airing on CNN.

Many believe Gavin Newsom's waiting in the wings, but tomorrow night he'll be serving as a Biden surrogate at the debate, and he might have ulterior motives: 

Recommended

The Big Dummies Behind the Biden Campaign Account Release Trump Attack Ad and It Goes HYSTERICALLY Wrong
justmindy
Advertisement

Pass the popcorn!

If Biden ends up being able to stand up for the full debate the Dems and media will praise it as the best debate performance of all time, but what'll happen behind the scenes remains to be seen.

Maybe if Newsom's there Trump should borrow Gov. DeSantis's "poop map" just to rub that in one more time.

Stay tuned! And if you can, join us tomorrow night starting just after 8:45 eastern for our live blog of the debate.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Big Dummies Behind the Biden Campaign Account Release Trump Attack Ad and It Goes HYSTERICALLY Wrong
justmindy
CNN Hosts Left Speechless After Van Jones Says What They Don't Let You Say on Air    
Twitchy Video
Sen. Mike Lee's Thread Recounts 2020 Classified Briefing When Intel 'Flat-Out Lied to Us'
Doug P.
Biden Campaign Co-Chair Diagnoses Voters Who Think the Economy Was Better Under Trump With Amnesia
Doug P.
This Is Fine: Average Salary Required to Own a Home Increased 80.5% Under Biden
Amy Curtis
Guy Who Wrecked the Economy Says Trump Doesn't Understand 'Trickle Down Economics' Doesn't Work
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Big Dummies Behind the Biden Campaign Account Release Trump Attack Ad and It Goes HYSTERICALLY Wrong justmindy
Advertisement