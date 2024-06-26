Sen. Mike Lee's Thread Recounts 2020 Classified Briefing When Intel 'Flat-Out Lied to Us'

By now everybody knows about the infamous letter that was signed by over 50 former (but many still very active) members of the intelligence community claiming that, in their opinion, stories about Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents were likely part of a "Russian disinformation campaign" to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.

Ironically, those claims about a "disinformation campaign" were themselves part of a disinformation campaign designed to bury the truth so it wouldn't harm the Democrat nominee in the days leading up to the election.

The House Intelligence Committee says these efforts were known about at the highest level of the CIA and nothing was done:

"The House Intelligence Committee's work provided us with solid direct evidence that in the final weeks before the 2020 presidential election, 51 former intelligence officials coordinated with the Biden campaign to falsely cast doubt on an explosive New York Post story and label… — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) June 25, 2024

The highest officials within the CIA were aware of the statement prior to its publication. CIA’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Andrew Makridis testified that he informed Director Gina Haspel or Deputy Director Vaughn Frederick Bishop about its impending release. This sequence of… — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) June 25, 2024

Here's that entire post:

The highest officials within the CIA were aware of the statement prior to its publication. CIA’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Andrew Makridis testified that he informed Director Gina Haspel or Deputy Director Vaughn Frederick Bishop about its impending release. This sequence of events suggests that senior CIA leadership had ample opportunity to assess the validity of the statement's claims. Furthermore, the COO’s office appeared to signal approval of the statement in a move that departed from standard Prepublication Classification Review Board (PCRB) protocols. Additionally, some of the statement's signatories were on active contract with the CIA at the time they issued the statement to discredit damaging allegations about Biden family influence peddling. Despite claiming they lacked access to classified information at the time, at least two signatories—Michael Morell and former CIA Inspector General David Buckley—were actively working for the CIA as contractors. This revelation raises concerns that these officials may have abused their positions to expedite the statement's approval and may have been earning taxpayer dollars while they did it. Furthermore, officials within the CIA recognized at the time that the Hunter Biden statement was political and would hurt the Agency. The signatories’ decision to leverage their former intelligence community titles to promote a narrative about foreign election interference improperly embroiled the Agency in domestic politics. This report underscores the potential dangers of a politicized intelligence community.

Republican Sen. Mike Lee remembers a time about four years ago where the effort to convince everybody the laptop stories were likely "Russian disinformation" extended all the way to the U.S. Senate's classified briefings:

Senators received a classified briefing in the summer of 2020.



The briefers warned us not to believe inflammatory stories that be be written about Hunter Biden—insisting that such things would be the product of “Russian disinformation.”



They flat-out lied to us. https://t.co/ujroHNgBfP — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 25, 2024

There's been a lot of "flat-out lying" going on these last few years.

Sadly, this wasn’t the first time I’ve been lied to in the SCIF.



And I wish I could say it’d be the last, but …. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 26, 2024

I think the first time I was lied to in the SCIF — that I know about — was right after the Benghazi incident in 2012. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 26, 2024

And, as always, the number of people who have been held accountable is ZERO.

In MO v Biden we took the deposition of FBI Agent Elvis Chan. The FBI was peddling the same lie to Big Tech to pre-bunk the story in advance of the 2020 election. They knew the laptop was real. https://t.co/r1Y6R08vzj — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) June 26, 2024

The federal government was actively involved in election interference, all while blaming Republicans for doing the bidding of Putin by claiming the laptop was real -- which it was.