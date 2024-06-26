Glenn Beck Has Some Great Advice for Trump at Tomorrow's Debate Against Biden (and CNN Mods)

Swing State Voters Believe Trump is Better for Democracy and Crazed Leftists are...
Doug P.  |  5:00 PM on June 26, 2024
Meme

President Biden has spent an entire week hunkered down at Camp David and reportedly training for the upcoming grueling debate where he'll have to stand up for 90 minutes and stay awake until at least 10:31 p.m. eastern. 

We can't help but wonder if CNN has already shared the questions with the Biden campaign, or maybe the Biden campaign are the ones writing the questions. In either case, while all eyes are on Biden the presumed Republican nominee Donald Trump has some important business to take care of tomorrow night.

Glenn Beck spelled out exactly what Trump needs to do, and it's pretty simple:

Bingo. Explain why this dumpster fire started, when it started, why it was all intentional, and how it can be fixed. Despite the Biden campaign's gaslighting, the American people can connect the rest of the dots because they know what they've see and how much they've spent. 

We can be absolutely certain the CNN moderators will be doing their best to keep Biden propped up. 

And they certainly will try.

