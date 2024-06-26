Glenn Beck Has Some Great Advice for Trump at Tomorrow's Debate Against Biden (and CNN Mods)

President Biden has spent an entire week hunkered down at Camp David and reportedly training for the upcoming grueling debate where he'll have to stand up for 90 minutes and stay awake until at least 10:31 p.m. eastern.
We can't help but wonder if CNN has already shared the questions with the Biden campaign, or maybe the Biden campaign are the ones writing the questions. In either case, while all eyes are on Biden the presumed Republican nominee Donald Trump has some important business to take care of tomorrow night.
Glenn Beck spelled out exactly what Trump needs to do, and it's pretty simple:
Here's my advice to Trump for his debate with Biden: Don't "debate." Don't even acknowledge Biden. Speak to the American people who can't afford 4 more years of this. Let them know how you're going to turn it all around. pic.twitter.com/YsgQSTj9vl— Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) June 26, 2024
Bingo. Explain why this dumpster fire started, when it started, why it was all intentional, and how it can be fixed. Despite the Biden campaign's gaslighting, the American people can connect the rest of the dots because they know what they've see and how much they've spent.
Excellent advice. Truly that’s what he needs to do— Reaganette (@Ezinger44) June 26, 2024
We can be absolutely certain the CNN moderators will be doing their best to keep Biden propped up.
This makes a lot of sense. And the "We can't afford 4 more years of this" is central to everything. But will the "impartial" moderators of impartial #CNN allow it?— Michael Podwill (@MichaelPodwill) June 26, 2024
"Don't even acknowledge Biden." Can't wait 'til we can all live by such a credo. https://t.co/xNQet3jHVQ
It is an excellent idea to get a positive message out.— Mary Martis (@MaryMartis4) June 26, 2024
He must not let them bait him.
And they certainly will try.
