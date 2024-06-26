This Is Fine: Average Salary Required to Own a Home Increased 80.5% Under...
Biden Campaign Co-Chair Diagnoses Voters Who Think the Economy Was Better Under Trump With Amnesia

Doug P.  |  1:38 PM on June 26, 2024
Screen shot

President Biden is trailing in all swing states (or most anyway) and we're coming up on just four months to go until the election, leaving his campaign with the usual option: Lie about how much better everything is now compared to when Trump was in office. 

Veronica Escobar of the Biden campaign was working hard to do just that while on CNN earlier, and trying to spread some debunked lies in the process:

Yep, keep telling everybody they don't know what they're talking about, it's working out great!

Trying to convince everybody their memory of what happened and why is completely mistaken is the only "strategy" the Biden campaign has left.

Hopefully Biden tries a similar approach at tomorrow night's debate.

Speaking of that, we'll be live blogging it right here starting at 8:45 p.m. EDT tomorrow night! Join us if you can.

