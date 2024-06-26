Biden Campaign Co-Chair Diagnoses Voters Who Think the Economy Was Better Under Trump With Amnesia

President Biden is trailing in all swing states (or most anyway) and we're coming up on just four months to go until the election, leaving his campaign with the usual option: Lie about how much better everything is now compared to when Trump was in office.

Advertisement

Veronica Escobar of the Biden campaign was working hard to do just that while on CNN earlier, and trying to spread some debunked lies in the process:

Biden Campaign Co-Chair Veronica Escobar: Voters Who Think They Were Better Off With Trump Have "Amnesia"https://t.co/rqVlrPNVGT pic.twitter.com/xK1yKY1lR7 — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) June 26, 2024

Yep, keep telling everybody they don't know what they're talking about, it's working out great!

Mmmm yes insult the voters. That’s the stuff — Carlos (@txiokatu) June 26, 2024

Trying to convince everybody their memory of what happened and why is completely mistaken is the only "strategy" the Biden campaign has left.

Hopefully Biden tries a similar approach at tomorrow night's debate.

Speaking of that, we'll be live blogging it right here starting at 8:45 p.m. EDT tomorrow night! Join us if you can.