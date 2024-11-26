How Well Would a Nikki Haley/Mitt Romney Ticket Have Performed?

No, that's a real question from a concerned Republican. What percentage of the popular vote do you think a Nikki Haley/Mitt Romney ticket would have won in 2024? Romney already ran at the top of the ticket and was accused by Vice President Joe Biden that he was going to put blacks "back in chains." He was worse than Hitler just a few years ago … how many Democrats do you think would vote for him?

What percentage of the popular vote do you think this ticket would have gotten, this year?



I'm thinking anywhere from 55 - 60%. pic.twitter.com/4zHRSAoAQM — Dave Hale - Concerned Republican (@CountryFirstRep) November 25, 2024

Fifty-five to sixty percent? Seriously?

Think you’ve had your quota of gummies for the day. — WinkFlyer (@WinkFlyer) November 25, 2024

This parody account is off the chain! — MolonNukei (@MolonNukei) November 25, 2024

This is a democrat cosplaying as a republican. — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) November 26, 2024

No, he's just another "conservative Republican voter terrified by the state of the Trumpist GOP," according to his bio.

Do you work for The Babylon Bee? — Rits de Boer (@BoerRits) November 25, 2024

None. — Evil Jay (@eviljayofficial) November 25, 2024

Exactly 0% — Liberty or Death (@Lord_whizzer) November 26, 2024

You know all of the Never Trumpers would still have voted for Kamala Harris at this point.

Not a chance — Jake Szetela (@Jake_Szetela) November 25, 2024

It wouldn't do better than the time Romney was actually on the ballot for damn sure, and probably significantly worse. You are just insanely head-assed. — Dan, Human Tetris Wizard and Guy in a Chair (@Libertybibbledy) November 26, 2024

10% — Bryan Jeansonne ⚖️ (@bjeansonne) November 26, 2024

Im thinking more like 25-30%. — DataDragon (@marclighter) November 25, 2024

About 25% actually, but that’s generous. Nobody but neocons wanted this. — RoyalOstrich (@RoyalOstrich34) November 26, 2024

Are you a parody account or just this out of touch? I wouldn’t have voted for this ticket out of principle and I’ve voted Republican in every primary and general election for 32 years, even when I was just voting for the “lesser of two evils” — Jason Irvan (@LongRangeJason) November 26, 2024

Is this the Republican Party that all of the Never Trumpers want to see restored? And maybe Liz Cheney would get reelected in this fantasy scenario as well.

