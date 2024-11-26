Sharon Stone Says America Is in Its Ignorant, Arrogant Adolescence (And Trashes Men...
How Well Would a Nikki Haley/Mitt Romney Ticket Have Performed?

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on November 26, 2024
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

No, that's a real question from a concerned Republican. What percentage of the popular vote do you think a Nikki Haley/Mitt Romney ticket would have won in 2024? Romney already ran at the top of the ticket and was accused by Vice President Joe Biden that he was going to put blacks "back in chains." He was worse than Hitler just a few years ago … how many Democrats do you think would vote for him?

Fifty-five to sixty percent? Seriously?

No, he's just another "conservative Republican voter terrified by the state of the Trumpist GOP," according to his bio.

You know all of the Never Trumpers would still have voted for Kamala Harris at this point.

Is this the Republican Party that all of the Never Trumpers want to see restored? And maybe Liz Cheney would get reelected in this fantasy scenario as well.

***

Tags: ELECTION MITT ROMNEY NIKKI HALEY POPULAR VOTE

