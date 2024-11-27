POETIC JUSTICE: Trump Names COVID Skeptic Dr. Bhattacharya, Who Was Censored by Biden Admin, to Head NIH

Donald Trump has announced another appointment to his administration, and it's a good one.

If you don't recognize the name Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya, we told you about him a few years ago. He was one of the COVID skeptics who was censored by Biden's collaboration with social media and he sued as part of Missouri v. Biden.

Advertisement

As Dr. Bhattacharya was right in his COVID skepticism, this is a VAST upgrade from Fauci.

🚨 NEW: President Trump announces the nomination of @DrJBhattacharya to Director of the National Institutes of Health. pic.twitter.com/gAweeO8jBC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 27, 2024

We like this pick.

Im so grateful to President Trump for this spectacular appointment. Dr Bhattacharya is the ideal leader to restore NIH as the international template for gold standard science and evidence based medicine — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 27, 2024

Let's go!

Congratulations, this is awesome 😎 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2024

It is awesome.

Dr. Bhattacharya was silenced after he questioned the narrative on Covid. He joined @mkibbe to discuss this in the first episode of our docuseries ‘The Coverup’ on @theblaze pic.twitter.com/9hBeIVvXWS — Free the People (@freethepeople) November 27, 2024

Worth a watch.

Thank you President Trump for selecting such a fine Doctor and wonderful human being to run NIH.



Jay fought relentlessly for our children.



Thank you @DrJBhattacharya for being willing to serve. We will help you however we can. 🇺🇸 — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) November 27, 2024

As a mom, this writer says thank you!

Here's Dr. Bhattacharya accepting the nomination:

I am honored and humbled by President @realDonaldTrump's nomination of me to be the next @NIH director. We will reform American scientific institutions so that they are worthy of trust again and will deploy the fruits of excellent science to make America healthy again! https://t.co/FrLmYznhfw — Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) November 27, 2024

Reform of our scientific institutions is desperately needed.

Awesome



Easily the best appointment yet.



I applaud this loudly.



More of this please https://t.co/FWKMB6hDZR — Non-Hyphenated American (@NHAunleashed) November 27, 2024

Yes. More please.

Very much deserved.

We like him.

This is the best appointment that they've made, without question



Had Dr. Bhattacharya been head of NIH during the COVID, it's not an exaggeration to say that the world would be a different, better place. And millions of children would have been spared the harm of mask mandates https://t.co/ou7jY6zRXO — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) November 27, 2024

Advertisement

Imagine how that would've been.

This nomination is a major win for the American people. @DrJBhattacharya is not only one of the most erudite and brilliant people I have ever met, he is also one of the kindest and most decent. https://t.co/3VVEE5iMMq — Daniel Kotzin (@DanielKotzin) November 27, 2024

We need decent and kind after this last administration.