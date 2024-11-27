POETIC JUSTICE: Trump Names COVID Skeptic Dr. Bhattacharya, Who Was Censored by Biden Admin, to Head NIH

Donald Trump has announced another appointment to his administration, and it's a good one.
If you don't recognize the name Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya, we told you about him a few years ago. He was one of the COVID skeptics who was censored by Biden's collaboration with social media and he sued as part of Missouri v. Biden.
As Dr. Bhattacharya was right in his COVID skepticism, this is a VAST upgrade from Fauci.
🚨 NEW: President Trump announces the nomination of @DrJBhattacharya to Director of the National Institutes of Health. pic.twitter.com/gAweeO8jBC— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 27, 2024
We like this pick.
Im so grateful to President Trump for this spectacular appointment. Dr Bhattacharya is the ideal leader to restore NIH as the international template for gold standard science and evidence based medicine— Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 27, 2024
Let's go!
Congratulations, this is awesome 😎— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2024
It is awesome.
Dr. Bhattacharya was silenced after he questioned the narrative on Covid. He joined @mkibbe to discuss this in the first episode of our docuseries ‘The Coverup’ on @theblaze pic.twitter.com/9hBeIVvXWS— Free the People (@freethepeople) November 27, 2024
Worth a watch.
Thank you President Trump for selecting such a fine Doctor and wonderful human being to run NIH.— Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) November 27, 2024
Jay fought relentlessly for our children.
Thank you @DrJBhattacharya for being willing to serve. We will help you however we can. 🇺🇸
As a mom, this writer says thank you!
Here's Dr. Bhattacharya accepting the nomination:
I am honored and humbled by President @realDonaldTrump's nomination of me to be the next @NIH director. We will reform American scientific institutions so that they are worthy of trust again and will deploy the fruits of excellent science to make America healthy again! https://t.co/FrLmYznhfw— Jay Bhattacharya (@DrJBhattacharya) November 27, 2024
Reform of our scientific institutions is desperately needed.
Awesome— Non-Hyphenated American (@NHAunleashed) November 27, 2024
Easily the best appointment yet.
I applaud this loudly.
More of this please https://t.co/FWKMB6hDZR
Yes. More please.
YESSSSSSSS. So well deserved. https://t.co/kevCxFYU8X— Karol Markowicz (@karol) November 27, 2024
Very much deserved.
Ladies and gentlemen, your next NIH Director @DrJBhattacharya pic.twitter.com/TkCftC3zvz https://t.co/yCD0VTOlo9— TheBlaze (@theblaze) November 27, 2024
We like him.
This is the best appointment that they've made, without question— Ian Miller (@ianmSC) November 27, 2024
Had Dr. Bhattacharya been head of NIH during the COVID, it's not an exaggeration to say that the world would be a different, better place. And millions of children would have been spared the harm of mask mandates https://t.co/ou7jY6zRXO
Imagine how that would've been.
This nomination is a major win for the American people. @DrJBhattacharya is not only one of the most erudite and brilliant people I have ever met, he is also one of the kindest and most decent. https://t.co/3VVEE5iMMq— Daniel Kotzin (@DanielKotzin) November 27, 2024
We need decent and kind after this last administration.
