POETIC JUSTICE: Trump Names COVID Skeptic Dr. Bhattacharya, Who Was Censored by Biden Admin, to Head NIH

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 AM on November 27, 2024
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Donald Trump has announced another appointment to his administration, and it's a good one.

If you don't recognize the name Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya, we told you about him a few years ago. He was one of the COVID skeptics who was censored by Biden's collaboration with social media and he sued as part of Missouri v. Biden.

As Dr. Bhattacharya was right in his COVID skepticism, this is a VAST upgrade from Fauci.

We like this pick.

Let's go!

It is awesome.

Worth a watch.

As a mom, this writer says thank you!

Here's Dr. Bhattacharya accepting the nomination:

Reform of our scientific institutions is desperately needed.

Yes. More please.

Very much deserved.

We like him.

Imagine how that would've been.

We need decent and kind after this last administration.

