Dana Loesch Digs Into How Much $$$ Planned Parenthood's Giving to Dems (YOUR Tax Dollars at Work)

Doug P.  |  12:03 PM on June 24, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File

Another election cycle brings with it a glance at how much money Planned Parenthood is devoting to getting Democrats elected and reelected so that cycle can continue indefinitely. 

Dana Loesch has a good thread outlining more reasons -- millions and millions of them -- for why Planned Parenthood shouldn't be receiving taxpayer dollars: 

We've been saying "defund Planned Parenthood" for a long time but it never happens:

Planned Parenthood will spend $40 million ahead of November’s elections to bolster President Joe Biden and leading congressional Democrats, betting that voters angry at Republican-led efforts to further restrict access to abortion can be the difference in key races around the country. 

The political and advocacy arms of the nation’s leading reproductive health-care provider and abortion rights advocacy organization shared the announcement with The Associated Press before its wider release Monday. 

The group will initially target eight states: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where Biden is seeking to defend 2020 victories, as well as North Carolina, which the Democratic president’s campaign hopes to flip after Republican Donald Trump won it four years ago, and Montana, New Hampshire and New York, which have races that could help determine control of the Senate and House.

So as usual Planned Parenthood gets propped up with taxpayer dollars, giving their political arm a lot more resources to shovel to Democrats. As Loesch notes here, the amount is actually increasing even while "health services" decrease: 

Nancy Pelosi, once a recipient of PP's Margaret Sanger Award, could completely fund that organization with just a couple of well-timed insider trades. 

