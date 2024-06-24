Dana Loesch Digs Into How Much $$$ Planned Parenthood's Giving to Dems (YOUR Tax Dollars at Work)

Another election cycle brings with it a glance at how much money Planned Parenthood is devoting to getting Democrats elected and reelected so that cycle can continue indefinitely.

Dana Loesch has a good thread outlining more reasons -- millions and millions of them -- for why Planned Parenthood shouldn't be receiving taxpayer dollars:

Planned Parenthood raked in over half a billion dollars in taxpayer money per their last 22-23 annual report. Why are our taxpayer dollars being used to fund Democrat campaigns? Defund Planned Parenthood NOW. https://t.co/2iaGLkki8d — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 24, 2024

We've been saying "defund Planned Parenthood" for a long time but it never happens:

Planned Parenthood will spend $40 million ahead of November’s elections to bolster President Joe Biden and leading congressional Democrats, betting that voters angry at Republican-led efforts to further restrict access to abortion can be the difference in key races around the country. The political and advocacy arms of the nation’s leading reproductive health-care provider and abortion rights advocacy organization shared the announcement with The Associated Press before its wider release Monday. The group will initially target eight states: Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where Biden is seeking to defend 2020 victories, as well as North Carolina, which the Democratic president’s campaign hopes to flip after Republican Donald Trump won it four years ago, and Montana, New Hampshire and New York, which have races that could help determine control of the Senate and House.

So as usual Planned Parenthood gets propped up with taxpayer dollars, giving their political arm a lot more resources to shovel to Democrats. As Loesch notes here, the amount is actually increasing even while "health services" decrease:

Planned Parenthood's take of OUR dollars increased by $29m from previous public report.

According to their own publicly available figures, their actual "health services" dropped while abortion-as-birth control increased. https://t.co/qsS1Qn2QHs — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 24, 2024

Instead of spending money on Democrats, shouldn't the grifters at Planned Parenthood PAY BACK US THE TAXPAYER?



Reminder -- community health centers outnumber Planned Parenthood clinics in every single state and, unlike PP, they actually offer a full suite of services ... — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 24, 2024

So the argument that defunding Planned Parenthood would affect "women's health" is categorically false. Community health centers actually DO mammograms, a range of screenings, and offer services for men and children, not just women. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 24, 2024

It's sickening how Democrats buy votes with abortion-as-birth control and fund their own campaigns on the back of "women's health" all with our hard-earned tax dollars. People can't afford groceries but Planned Parenthood is getting our tax dollars to fund Pelosi and Schumer. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) June 24, 2024

Nancy Pelosi, once a recipient of PP's Margaret Sanger Award, could completely fund that organization with just a couple of well-timed insider trades.